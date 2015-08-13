articleleftcol

People’s Party Secretary General Ibrahim Matola has condemned his party’s regional chairperson for the North Christopher Ngwira for secretly mobilising the region to frustrate the party’s current leadership.

“We refute the claims by Honourable Ngwira and the entire northern region that Hon Kachali should lead the party now. The party’s constitution still gives powers to our president Dr. Joyce Banda until 2017. The president stays for five years. Hon Kachali and his committee should wait for the convention. Of course, we respect him as our MP that is all,” said Matola.

However, Kachali said he is not shaken by some people’s comments on the stand of the party members from the north.

“Let Matola and some others who are condemning the PP members stand to shut up. People are entitled to their opinion, do they expect them to wait until 2017 just out of fear for Matola? For your own information that party is based here. Ask Matola how many MPs do eastern, southern and central regions have?” Kachali said.

Kachali said he already made up his mind to ignore comments of some people for fear of being discouraged from concentrating on revamping the party.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has described the endorsement of Khumbo Kachali to lead the People’s Party by northern region committees as a gesture to promote political prostitution.

CCJP Secretary Chris Chisoni told The Daily Times on Tuesday that the endorsement aims at bringing confusion in the party using regional political heavy weights.

Chisoni said it so surprising that the regional committee has declared Kachali to lead the party without proper procedures which is against democratic principles.