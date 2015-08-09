articleleftcol

Malawi defeated Singapore 75-31 today and will finish top of Pool C after undefeated run of three matches in the preliminary round.

POOL C POS TEAMS PL W D L GF GA GD % PTS 1 Malawi 3 3 0 0 234 100 0 234 6 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 120 79 0 151.9 2 3 Singapore 3 1 0 2 108 187 0 57.8 2 4 Sri Lanka 2 0 0 2 61 157 0 38.9 0

In the next round, they will play in Pool E and will be joined by New Zealand, Jamaica and most likely Wales.

After scoring a century the previous day against Sri Lanka, Malawi imposed itself so early and was quick in moving the ball to post. Mwayi Kumwenda combined well with Sindi Simtowe to nudge Malawi ahead 23-10 at the end of 1st quarter with both scoring at 100%.

Singapore had limited opportunities as Malawi defence tightly marked their opponents and were quick at releasing the ball into attack.

Malawi led 42-15 at half-time.

Malawi made several changes throughout the match to maximise their bench and this slowed down the tempo in the second half but were comfortable to finish with 75-31 win.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand upset defending champions Australia 52-47 in their Pool A match. This was New Zealand's first win over Australia in their last 10 meetings. New Zealand and Malawi will both be in Pool E in the next round.

Malawi will rest on Monday and next game is on Tuesday.

Match statistics

Malawi 75 v Singapore 31

Mwayi Kumwenda 39/43

Sindi Simtowe 23/24

Jane Chimaliro 7/7

Joyce Mvula 6/9

Charmaine Soh 23/31

Huifen Chen 5/10

Mei Ling Yu 3/4