articleleftcol

  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'schema' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:160:{s:17:\"autoload_registry\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Each record is a function, class, or interface name and the file it is in.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The name of the function, class, or interface.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Either function or class or interface.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:9;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"filename\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Name of the file.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Name of the module the file belongs to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:127:\"The order in which this module\'s hooks should be invoked relative to other modules. Equal-weighted modules are ordered by name.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"hook\";a:3:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:6:\"weight\";i:2;s:6:\"module\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"autoload\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"autoload_registry\";}s:22:\"autoload_registry_file\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Files parsed to build the registry.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:8:\"filename\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Path to the file.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"hash\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"sha-256 hash of the file\'s contents when last parsed.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"filename\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"autoload\";s:4:\"name\";s:22:\"autoload_registry_file\";}s:7:\"webform\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"Table for storing additional properties for webform nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:11:{s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:12:\"confirmation\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"The confirmation message or URL displayed to the user after submitting a form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:19:\"confirmation_format\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"The input format used by the confirmation message.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:12:\"redirect_url\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The URL a user is redirected to after submitting a form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:7:\"default\";s:14:\"<confirmation>\";}s:5:\"block\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"Boolean value for whether this form be available as a block.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"teaser\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:76:\"Boolean value for whether the entire form should be displayed on the teaser.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:11:\"allow_draft\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"Boolean value for whether submissions to this form be saved as a draft.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:13:\"submit_notice\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"Boolean value for whether to show or hide the previous submissions notification.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:11:\"submit_text\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The title of the submit button on the form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:12:\"submit_limit\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:97:\"The number of submissions a single user is allowed to submit within an interval. -1 is unlimited.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:-1;}s:15:\"submit_interval\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:110:\"The amount of time in seconds that must pass before a user can submit another submission within the set limit.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:-1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"webform\";}s:17:\"webform_component\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Stores information about components for webform nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"cid\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"The identifier for this component within this node, starts at 0 for each node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"pid\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"If this component has a parent fieldset, the cid of that component.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"form_key\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:88:\"When the form is displayed and processed, this key can be used to reference the results.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"The label for this component.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:4:\"type\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"The field type of this component (textfield, select, hidden, etc.).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:16;}s:5:\"value\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"The default value of the component when displayed to the end-user.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"extra\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Additional information unique to the display or processing of this component.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"mandatory\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Boolean flag for if this component is required.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Determines the position of this component in the form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"webform_component\";}s:14:\"webform_emails\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Holds information regarding e-mails that should be sent upon submitting a webform\";s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"eid\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The e-mail identifier for this row\'s settings.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"email\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:221:\"The e-mail address that will be sent to upon submission. This may be an e-mail address, the special key \"default\" or a numeric value. If a numeric value is used, the value of a component will be substituted on submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:7:\"subject\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:193:\"The e-mail subject that will be used. This may be a string, the special key \"default\" or a numeric value. If a numeric value is used, the value of a component will be substituted on submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:9:\"from_name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:197:\"The e-mail \"from\" name that will be used. This may be a string, the special key \"default\" or a numeric value. If a numeric value is used, the value of a component will be substituted on submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:12:\"from_address\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:207:\"The e-mail \"from\" e-mail address that will be used. This may be a string, the special key \"default\" or a numeric value. If a numeric value is used, the value of a component will be substituted on submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:8:\"template\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:159:\"A template that will be used for the sent e-mail. This may be a string or the special key \"default\", which will use the template provided by the theming layer.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:19:\"excluded_components\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:110:\"A list of components that will not be included in the %email_values token. A list of CIDs separated by commas.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"html\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:83:\"Determines if the e-mail will be sent in an HTML format. Requires Mime Mail module.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:11:\"attachments\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:82:\"Determines if the e-mail will include file attachments. Requires Mime Mail module.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"eid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"webform_emails\";}s:13:\"webform_roles\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:189:\"Holds access information regarding which roles are allowed to submit which webform nodes. Does not prevent access to the webform node entirely, use the {node_access} table for that purpose.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"rid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:20:\"The role identifier.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"rid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"webform_roles\";}s:19:\"webform_submissions\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:68:\"Holds general information about submissions outside of field values.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"sid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The unique identifier for this submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"The id of the user that completed this submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"is_draft\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Is this a draft of the submission?\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"submitted\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Timestamp of when the form was submitted.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:11:\"remote_addr\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The IP address of the user that submitted the form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:7:\"sid_nid\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"webform_submissions\";}s:22:\"webform_submitted_data\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Stores all submitted field data for webform submissions.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The node identifier of a webform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The unique identifier for this submission.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"cid\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"The identifier for this component within this node, starts at 0 for each node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"no\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:131:\"Usually this value is 0, but if a field has multiple values (such as a time or date), it may require multiple rows in the database.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:73:\"The submitted value of this field, may be serialized for some components.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:7:\"sid_nid\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:4:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"sid\";i:2;s:3:\"cid\";i:3;s:2:\"no\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"webform\";s:4:\"name\";s:22:\"webform_submitted_data\";}s:19:\"aggregator_category\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Stores categories for aggregator feeds and feed items.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"cid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Primary Key: Unique aggregator category ID.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Title of the category.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Description of the category\";}s:5:\"block\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"The number of recent items to show within the category block.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:5:\"title\";a:1:{i:0;s:5:\"title\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"aggregator\";s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"aggregator_category\";}s:24:\"aggregator_category_feed\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Bridge table; maps feeds to categories.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"fid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The feed\'s {aggregator_feed}.fid.\";}s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"The {aggregator_category}.cid to which the feed is being assigned.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";i:1;s:3:\"fid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"fid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"aggregator\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"aggregator_category_feed\";}s:24:\"aggregator_category_item\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Bridge table; maps feed items to categories.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"iid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"The feed item\'s {aggregator_item}.iid.\";}s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"The {aggregator_category}.cid to which the feed item is being assigned.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";i:1;s:3:\"iid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"iid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"iid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"aggregator\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"aggregator_category_item\";}s:15:\"aggregator_feed\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Stores feeds to be parsed by the aggregator.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:11:{s:3:\"fid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Primary Key: Unique feed ID.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"Title of the feed.\";}s:3:\"url\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:16:\"URL to the feed.\";}s:7:\"refresh\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"How often to check for new feed items, in seconds.\";}s:7:\"checked\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"Last time feed was checked for new items, as Unix timestamp.\";}s:4:\"link\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"The parent website of the feed; comes from the &lt;link&gt; element in the feed.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:89:\"The parent website\'s description; comes from the &lt;description&gt; element in the feed.\";}s:5:\"image\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"An image representing the feed.\";}s:4:\"etag\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"Entity tag HTTP response header, used for validating cache.\";}s:8:\"modified\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"When the feed was last modified, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:5:\"block\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Number of items to display in the feed\'s block.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:2:{s:3:\"url\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"url\";}s:5:\"title\";a:1:{i:0;s:5:\"title\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"aggregator\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"aggregator_feed\";}s:15:\"aggregator_item\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Stores the individual items imported from feeds.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"iid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Primary Key: Unique ID for feed item.\";}s:3:\"fid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The {aggregator_feed}.fid to which this item belongs.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Title of the feed item.\";}s:4:\"link\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Link to the feed item.\";}s:6:\"author\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Author of the feed item.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Body of the feed item.\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Post date of feed item, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:4:\"guid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Unique identifier for the feed item.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"iid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"fid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"aggregator\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"aggregator_item\";}s:6:\"blocks\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"Stores block settings, such as region and visibility settings.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:13:{s:3:\"bid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique block ID.\";}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:126:\"The module from which the block originates; for example, \'user\' for the Who\'s Online block, and \'block\' for any custom blocks.\";}s:5:\"delta\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Unique ID for block within a module.\";}s:5:\"theme\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"The theme under which the block settings apply.\";}s:6:\"status\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"Block enabled status. (1 = enabled, 0 = disabled)\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Block weight within region.\";}s:6:\"region\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Theme region within which the block is set.\";}s:6:\"custom\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:169:\"Flag to indicate how users may control visibility of the block. (0 = Users cannot control, 1 = On by default, but can be hidden, 2 = Hidden by default, but can be shown)\";}s:8:\"throttle\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:113:\"Flag to indicate whether or not to remove block when website traffic is high. (1 = throttle, 0 = do not throttle)\";}s:10:\"visibility\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:169:\"Flag to indicate how to show blocks on pages. (0 = Show on all pages except listed pages, 1 = Show only on listed pages, 2 = Use custom PHP code to determine visibility)\";}s:5:\"pages\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:148:\"Contents of the \"Pages\" block; contains either a list of paths on which to include/exclude the block or PHP code, depending on \"visibility\" setting.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:154:\"Custom title for the block. (Empty string will use block default title, &lt;none&gt; will remove the title, text will cause block to use specified title.)\";}s:5:\"cache\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:215:\"Binary flag to indicate block cache mode. (-1: Do not cache, 1: Cache per role, 2: Cache per user, 4: Cache per page, 8: Block cache global) See BLOCK_CACHE_* constants in block.module for more detailed information.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"bid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:3:\"tmd\";a:3:{i:0;s:5:\"theme\";i:1;s:6:\"module\";i:2;s:5:\"delta\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"list\";a:5:{i:0;s:5:\"theme\";i:1;s:6:\"status\";i:2;s:6:\"region\";i:3;s:6:\"weight\";i:4;s:6:\"module\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"block\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"blocks\";}s:12:\"blocks_roles\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"Sets up access permissions for blocks based on user roles\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:6:\"module\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The block\'s origin module, from {blocks}.module.\";}s:5:\"delta\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"The block\'s unique delta within module, from {blocks}.delta.\";}s:3:\"rid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The user\'s role ID from {users_roles}.rid.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:6:\"module\";i:1;s:5:\"delta\";i:2;s:3:\"rid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"rid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"block\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"blocks_roles\";}s:5:\"boxes\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Stores contents of custom-made blocks.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"bid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The block\'s {blocks}.bid.\";}s:4:\"body\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:15:\"Block contents.\";}s:4:\"info\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"Block description.\";}s:6:\"format\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"Block body\'s {filter_formats}.format; for example, 1 = Filtered HTML.\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"info\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"info\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"bid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"block\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"boxes\";}s:11:\"cache_block\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:204:\"Cache table for the Block module to store already built blocks, identified by module, delta, and various contexts which may change the block, such as theme, locale, and caching mode defined for the block.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"block\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"cache_block\";}s:8:\"comments\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Stores comments and associated data.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:14:{s:3:\"cid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Primary Key: Unique comment ID.\";}s:3:\"pid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:117:\"The {comments}.cid to which this comment is a reply. If set to 0, this comment is not a reply to an existing comment.\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The {node}.nid to which this comment is a reply.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:101:\"The {users}.uid who authored the comment. If set to 0, this comment was created by an anonymous user.\";}s:7:\"subject\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"The comment title.\";}s:7:\"comment\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"The comment body.\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"The author\'s host name.\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:89:\"The time that the comment was created, or last edited by its author, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:6:\"status\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"The published status of a comment. (0 = Published, 1 = Not Published)\";}s:6:\"format\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The {filter_formats}.format of the comment body.\";}s:6:\"thread\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"The vancode representation of the comment\'s place in a thread.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:60;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:124:\"The comment author\'s name. Uses {users}.name if the user is logged in, otherwise uses the value typed into the comment form.\";}s:4:\"mail\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:169:\"The comment author\'s e-mail address from the comment form, if user is anonymous, and the \'Anonymous users may/must leave their contact information\' setting is turned on.\";}s:8:\"homepage\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:172:\"The comment author\'s home page address from the comment form, if user is anonymous, and the \'Anonymous users may/must leave their contact information\' setting is turned on.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:3:\"pid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"status\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"status\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"comment\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"comments\";}s:23:\"node_comment_statistics\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:82:\"Maintains statistics of node and comments posts to show \"new\" and \"updated\" flags.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The {node}.nid for which the statistics are compiled.\";}s:22:\"last_comment_timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:99:\"The Unix timestamp of the last comment that was posted within this node, from {comments}.timestamp.\";}s:17:\"last_comment_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:60;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:83:\"The name of the latest author to post a comment on this node, from {comments}.name.\";}s:16:\"last_comment_uid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:85:\"The user ID of the latest author to post a comment on this node, from {comments}.uid.\";}s:13:\"comment_count\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The total number of comments on this node.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:22:\"node_comment_timestamp\";a:1:{i:0;s:22:\"last_comment_timestamp\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"comment\";s:4:\"name\";s:23:\"node_comment_statistics\";}s:7:\"contact\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Contact form category settings.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Primary Key: Unique category ID.\";}s:8:\"category\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:14:\"Category name.\";}s:10:\"recipients\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Comma-separated list of recipient e-mail addresses.\";}s:5:\"reply\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Text of the auto-reply message.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"The category\'s weight.\";}s:8:\"selected\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:82:\"Flag to indicate whether or not category is selected by default. (1 = Yes, 0 = No)\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:8:\"category\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"category\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"list\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"weight\";i:1;s:8:\"category\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"contact\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"contact\";}s:8:\"watchdog\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Table that contains logs of all system events.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:11:{s:3:\"wid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Primary Key: Unique watchdog event ID.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"The {users}.uid of the user who triggered the event.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:16;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"Type of log message, for example \"user\" or \"page not found.\"\";}s:7:\"message\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"Text of log message to be passed into the t() function.\";}s:9:\"variables\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:101:\"Serialized array of variables that match the message string and that is passed into the t() function.\";}s:8:\"severity\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"The severity level of the event; ranges from 0 (Emergency) to 7 (Debug)\";}s:4:\"link\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Link to view the result of the event.\";}s:8:\"location\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"URL of the origin of the event.\";}s:7:\"referer\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"URL of referring page.\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Hostname of the user who triggered the event.\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Unix timestamp of when event occurred.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"wid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"type\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"dblog\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"watchdog\";}s:7:\"filters\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Table that maps filters (HTML corrector) to input formats (Filtered HTML).\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"fid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Primary Key: Auto-incrementing filter ID.\";}s:6:\"format\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Foreign key: The {filter_formats}.format to which this filter is assigned.\";}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"The origin module of the filter.\";}s:5:\"delta\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"ID to identify which filter within module is being referenced.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Weight of filter within format.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:3:\"fmd\";a:3:{i:0;s:6:\"format\";i:1;s:6:\"module\";i:2;s:5:\"delta\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"list\";a:4:{i:0;s:6:\"format\";i:1;s:6:\"weight\";i:2;s:6:\"module\";i:3;s:5:\"delta\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"filter\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"filters\";}s:14:\"filter_formats\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:73:\"Stores input formats: custom groupings of filters, such as Filtered HTML.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:6:\"format\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Primary Key: Unique ID for format.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Name of the input format (Filtered HTML).\";}s:5:\"roles\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"A comma-separated string of roles; references {role}.rid.\";}s:5:\"cache\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Flag to indicate whether format is cachable. (1 = cachable, 0 = not cachable)\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"format\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"filter\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"filter_formats\";}s:12:\"cache_filter\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:128:\"Cache table for the Filter module to store already filtered pieces of text, identified by input format and md5 hash of the text.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"filter\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"cache_filter\";}s:9:\"languages\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"List of all available languages in the system.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:11:{s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Language code, e.g. \'de\' or \'en-US\'.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Language name in English.\";}s:6:\"native\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"Native language name.\";}s:9:\"direction\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"Direction of language (Left-to-Right = 0, Right-to-Left = 1).\";}s:7:\"enabled\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Enabled flag (1 = Enabled, 0 = Disabled).\";}s:7:\"plurals\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Number of plural indexes in this language.\";}s:7:\"formula\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"Plural formula in PHP code to evaluate to get plural indexes.\";}s:6:\"domain\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Domain to use for this language.\";}s:6:\"prefix\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Path prefix to use for this language.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Weight, used in lists of languages.\";}s:10:\"javascript\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Location of JavaScript translation file.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"language\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"list\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"weight\";i:1;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"locale\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"languages\";}s:14:\"locales_source\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"List of English source strings.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"lid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Unique identifier of this string.\";}s:8:\"location\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:95:\"Drupal path in case of online discovered translations or file path in case of imported strings.\";}s:9:\"textgroup\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:7:\"default\";s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"A module defined group of translations, see hook_locale().\";}s:6:\"source\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:10:\"mysql_type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"The original string in English.\";}s:7:\"version\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:20;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:4:\"none\";s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Version of Drupal, where the string was last used (for locales optimization).\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"lid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"source\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"source\";i:1;i:30;}}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"locale\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"locales_source\";}s:14:\"locales_target\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Stores translated versions of strings.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"lid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"Source string ID. References {locales_source}.lid.\";}s:11:\"translation\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:10:\"mysql_type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Translation string value in this language.\";}s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Language code. References {languages}.language.\";}s:4:\"plid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:119:\"Parent lid (lid of the previous string in the plural chain) in case of plural strings. References {locales_source}.lid.\";}s:6:\"plural\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Plural index number in case of plural strings.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:8:\"language\";i:1;s:3:\"lid\";i:2;s:6:\"plural\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:3:\"lid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"lid\";}s:4:\"plid\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"plid\";}s:6:\"plural\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"plural\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"locale\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"locales_target\";}s:11:\"menu_custom\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Holds definitions for top-level custom menus (for example, Primary Links).\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:9:\"menu_name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"Primary Key: Unique key for menu. This is used as a block delta so length is 32.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Menu title; displayed at top of block.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Menu description.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"menu_name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"menu\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"menu_custom\";}s:4:\"node\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The base table for nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:15:{s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The primary identifier for a node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"The current {node_revisions}.vid version identifier.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The {node_type}.type of this node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"The {languages}.language of this node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The title of this node, always treated as non-markup plain text.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"The {users}.uid that owns this node; initially, this is the user that created it.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"status\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Boolean indicating whether the node is published (visible to non-administrators).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The Unix timestamp when the node was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"changed\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The Unix timestamp when the node was most recently saved.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"comment\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Whether comments are allowed on this node: 0 = no, 1 = read only, 2 = read/write.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"promote\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Boolean indicating whether the node should be displayed on the front page.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"moderate\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:93:\"Previously, a boolean indicating whether the node was \"in moderation\"; mostly no longer used.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"sticky\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:96:\"Boolean indicating whether the node should be displayed at the top of lists in which it appears.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"tnid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:94:\"The translation set id for this node, which equals the node id of the source post in each set.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"translate\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"A boolean indicating whether this translation page needs to be updated.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:10:{s:12:\"node_changed\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"changed\";}s:12:\"node_created\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"created\";}s:13:\"node_moderate\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"moderate\";}s:19:\"node_promote_status\";a:2:{i:0;s:7:\"promote\";i:1;s:6:\"status\";}s:16:\"node_status_type\";a:3:{i:0;s:6:\"status\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";i:2;s:3:\"nid\";}s:15:\"node_title_type\";a:2:{i:0;s:5:\"title\";i:1;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;i:4;}}s:9:\"node_type\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;i:4;}}s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}s:4:\"tnid\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"tnid\";}s:9:\"translate\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"translate\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:3:\"vid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"node\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"node\";}s:11:\"node_access\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:106:\"Identifies which realm/grant pairs a user must possess in order to view, update, or delete specific nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"The {node}.nid this record affects.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"gid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:98:\"The grant ID a user must possess in the specified realm to gain this row\'s privileges on the node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"realm\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:107:\"The realm in which the user must possess the grant ID. Each node access node can define one or more realms.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"grant_view\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"Boolean indicating whether a user with the realm/grant pair can view this node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:12:\"grant_update\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"Boolean indicating whether a user with the realm/grant pair can edit this node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:12:\"grant_delete\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Boolean indicating whether a user with the realm/grant pair can delete this node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"gid\";i:2;s:5:\"realm\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"node\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"node_access\";}s:12:\"node_counter\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Access statistics for {node}s.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"The {node}.nid for these statistics.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:10:\"totalcount\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The total number of times the {node} has been viewed.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:8:\"daycount\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"The total number of times the {node} has been viewed today.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The most recent time the {node} has been viewed.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"node\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"node_counter\";}s:14:\"node_revisions\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Stores information about each saved version of a {node}.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:9:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"The {node} this version belongs to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The primary identifier for this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The {users}.uid that created this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"The title of this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"body\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The body of this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"teaser\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"The teaser of this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:3:\"log\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The log entry explaining the changes in this version.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when this version was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"format\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The input format used by this version\'s body.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"node\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"node_revisions\";}s:9:\"node_type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"Stores information about all defined {node} types.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:14:{s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"The machine-readable name of this type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The human-readable name of this type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"module\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:76:\"The base string used to construct callbacks corresponding to this node type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"A brief description of this type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";}s:4:\"help\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"Help information shown to the user when creating a {node} of this type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";}s:9:\"has_title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Boolean indicating whether this type uses the {node}.title field.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:11:\"title_label\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The label displayed for the title field on the edit form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"has_body\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Boolean indicating whether this type uses the {node_revisions}.body field.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:10:\"body_label\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The label displayed for the body field on the edit form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:14:\"min_word_count\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"The minimum number of words the body must contain.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:6:\"custom\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:137:\"A boolean indicating whether this type is defined by a module (FALSE) or by a user via a module like the Content Construction Kit (TRUE).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:8:\"modified\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:108:\"A boolean indicating whether this type has been modified by an administrator; currently not used in any way.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:6:\"locked\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:88:\"A boolean indicating whether the administrator can change the machine name of this type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:9:\"orig_type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:128:\"The original machine-readable name of this node type. This may be different from the current type name if the locked field is 0.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"node\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"node_type\";}s:4:\"poll\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Stores poll-specific information for poll nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"The poll\'s {node}.nid.\";}s:7:\"runtime\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:72:\"The number of seconds past {node}.created during which the poll is open.\";}s:6:\"active\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Boolean indicating whether or not the poll is open.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"poll\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"poll\";}s:12:\"poll_choices\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Stores information about all choices for all {poll}s.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"chid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Unique identifier for a poll choice.\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"The {node}.nid this choice belongs to.\";}s:6:\"chtext\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The text for this choice.\";}s:7:\"chvotes\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The total number of votes this choice has received by all users.\";}s:7:\"chorder\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"The sort order of this choice among all choices for the same node.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"chid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"poll\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"poll_choices\";}s:10:\"poll_votes\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Stores per-{users} votes for each {poll}.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The {poll} node this vote is for.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"The {users}.uid this vote is from unless the voter was anonymous.\";}s:7:\"chorder\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:-1;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The {users}\'s vote for this poll.\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The IP address this vote is from unless the voter was logged in.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";i:1;s:3:\"uid\";i:2;s:8:\"hostname\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:8:\"hostname\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"hostname\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"poll\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"poll_votes\";}s:14:\"profile_fields\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Stores profile field information.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:13:{s:3:\"fid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Primary Key: Unique profile field ID.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Title of the field shown to the end user.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"Internal name of the field used in the form HTML and URLs.\";}s:11:\"explanation\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Explanation of the field to end users.\";}s:8:\"category\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Profile category that the field will be grouped under.\";}s:4:\"page\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"Title of page used for browsing by the field\'s value\";}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"Type of form field.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"Weight of field in relation to other profile fields.\";}s:8:\"required\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"Whether the user is required to enter a value. (0 = no, 1 = yes)\";}s:8:\"register\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Whether the field is visible in the user registration form. (1 = yes, 0 = no)\";}s:10:\"visibility\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:151:\"The level of visibility for the field. (0 = hidden, 1 = private, 2 = public on profile but not member list pages, 3 = public on profile and list pages)\";}s:12:\"autocomplete\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:68:\"Whether form auto-completion is enabled. (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled)\";}s:7:\"options\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"List of options to be used in a list selection field.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:8:\"category\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"category\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"profile\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"profile_fields\";}s:14:\"profile_values\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Stores values for profile fields.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"fid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"The {profile_fields}.fid of the field.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"The {users}.uid of the profile user.\";}s:5:\"value\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The value for the field.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";i:1;s:3:\"fid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"fid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"profile\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"profile_values\";}s:14:\"search_dataset\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Stores items that will be searched.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Search item ID, e.g. node ID for nodes.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:16;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Type of item, e.g. node.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"List of space-separated words from the item.\";}s:7:\"reindex\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Set to force node reindexing.\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:8:\"sid_type\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"search\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"search_dataset\";}s:12:\"search_index\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"Stores the search index, associating words, items and scores.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:4:\"word\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:50;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The {search_total}.word that is associated with the search item.\";}s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"The {search_dataset}.sid of the searchable item to which the word belongs.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:16;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:75:\"The {search_dataset}.type of the searchable item to which the word belongs.\";}s:5:\"score\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"The numeric score of the word, higher being more important.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:8:\"sid_type\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}s:4:\"word\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"word\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:13:\"word_sid_type\";a:3:{i:0;s:4:\"word\";i:1;s:3:\"sid\";i:2;s:4:\"type\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"search\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"search_index\";}s:12:\"search_total\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Stores search totals for words.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:4:\"word\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Primary Key: Unique word in the search index.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:50;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"count\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:93:\"The count of the word in the index using Zipf\'s law to equalize the probability distribution.\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"word\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"search\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"search_total\";}s:17:\"search_node_links\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:122:\"Stores items (like nodes) that link to other nodes, used to improve search scores for nodes that are frequently linked to.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"The {search_dataset}.sid of the searchable item containing the link to the node.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:16;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"The {search_dataset}.type of the searchable item containing the link to the node.\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"The {node}.nid that this item links to.\";}s:7:\"caption\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The text used to link to the {node}.nid.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";i:2;s:3:\"nid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"search\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"search_node_links\";}s:9:\"accesslog\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Stores site access information for statistics.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:9:{s:3:\"aid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Primary Key: Unique accesslog ID.\";}s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Browser session ID of user that visited page.\";}s:5:\"title\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Title of page visited.\";}s:4:\"path\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Internal path to page visited (relative to Drupal root.)\";}s:3:\"url\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Referrer URI.\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Hostname of user that visited the page.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"User {users}.uid that visited the page.\";}s:5:\"timer\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Time in milliseconds that the page took to load.\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Timestamp of when the page was visited.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:19:\"accesslog_timestamp\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"timestamp\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"statistics\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"accesslog\";}s:8:\"variable\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:215:\"Named variable/value pairs created by Drupal core or any other module or theme. All variables are cached in memory at the start of every Drupal request so developers should not be careless about what is stored here.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The name of the variable.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"value\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"The value of the variable.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"variable\";}s:7:\"actions\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"Stores action information.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"aid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Primary Key: Unique actions ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:82:\"The object that that action acts on (node, user, comment, system or custom types.)\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"callback\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The callback function that executes when the action runs.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"parameters\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"Parameters to be passed to the callback function.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:11:\"description\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"Description of the action.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"actions\";}s:11:\"actions_aid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Stores action IDs for non-default actions.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:1:{s:3:\"aid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Primary Key: Unique actions ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"actions_aid\";}s:5:\"batch\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:76:\"Stores details about batches (processes that run in multiple HTTP requests).\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"bid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique batch ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"token\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:165:\"A string token generated against the current user\'s session id and the batch id, used to ensure that only the user who submitted the batch can effectively access it.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:112:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when this batch was submitted for processing. Stale batches are purged at cron time.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"batch\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A serialized array containing the processing data for the batch.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"bid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:5:\"token\";a:1:{i:0;s:5:\"token\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"batch\";}s:5:\"cache\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:140:\"Generic cache table for caching things not separated out into their own tables. Contributed modules may also use this to store cached items.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"cache\";}s:10:\"cache_form\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:125:\"Cache table for the form system to store recently built forms and their storage data, to be used in subsequent page requests.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"cache_form\";}s:10:\"cache_page\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:91:\"Cache table used to store compressed pages for anonymous users, if page caching is enabled.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"cache_page\";}s:10:\"cache_menu\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:132:\"Cache table for the menu system to store router information as well as generated link trees for various menu/page/user combinations.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"cache_menu\";}s:5:\"files\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Stores information for uploaded files.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"fid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique files ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"The {users}.uid of the user who is associated with the file.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"filename\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Name of the file.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"filepath\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Path of the file relative to Drupal root.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"filemime\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"The file MIME type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"filesize\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"The size of the file in bytes.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"status\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"A flag indicating whether file is temporary (0) or permanent (1).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"UNIX timestamp for when the file was added.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}s:6:\"status\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"status\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"timestamp\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"files\";}s:5:\"flood\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"Flood controls the threshold of events, such as the number of contact attempts.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"fid\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Unique flood event ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"event\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Name of event (e.g. contact).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Hostname of the visitor.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Timestamp of the event.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:5:\"allow\";a:3:{i:0;s:5:\"event\";i:1;s:8:\"hostname\";i:2;s:9:\"timestamp\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"flood\";}s:7:\"history\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"A record of which {users} have read which {node}s.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The {users}.uid that read the {node} nid.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"The {node}.nid that was read.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The Unix timestamp at which the read occurred.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";i:1;s:3:\"nid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"history\";}s:11:\"menu_router\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Maps paths to various callbacks (access, page and title)\";s:6:\"fields\";a:20:{s:4:\"path\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"Primary Key: the Drupal path this entry describes\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:14:\"load_functions\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:129:\"A serialized array of function names (like node_load) to be called to load an object corresponding to a part of the current path.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:16:\"to_arg_functions\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:139:\"A serialized array of function names (like user_uid_optional_to_arg) to be called to replace a part of the router path with another string.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:15:\"access_callback\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:86:\"The callback which determines the access to this router path. Defaults to user_access.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:16:\"access_arguments\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"A serialized array of arguments for the access callback.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:13:\"page_callback\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"The name of the function that renders the page.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:14:\"page_arguments\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"A serialized array of arguments for the page callback.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:3:\"fit\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"A numeric representation of how specific the path is.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:12:\"number_parts\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Number of parts in this router path.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:10:\"tab_parent\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:98:\"Only for local tasks (tabs) - the router path of the parent page (which may also be a local task).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"tab_root\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:118:\"Router path of the closest non-tab parent page. For pages that are not local tasks, this will be the same as the path.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"The title for the current page, or the title for the tab if this is a local task.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:14:\"title_callback\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"A function which will alter the title. Defaults to t()\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:15:\"title_arguments\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:133:\"A serialized array of arguments for the title callback. If empty, the title will be used as the sole argument for the title callback.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Numeric representation of the type of the menu item, like MENU_LOCAL_TASK.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:14:\"block_callback\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:92:\"Name of a function used to render the block on the system administration page for this item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:11:\"description\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"A description of this item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"position\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:90:\"The position of the block (left or right) on the system administration page for this item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Weight of the element. Lighter weights are higher up, heavier weights go down.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"file\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:92:\"The file to include for this element, usually the page callback function lives in this file.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:3:\"fit\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fit\";}s:10:\"tab_parent\";a:1:{i:0;s:10:\"tab_parent\";}s:21:\"tab_root_weight_title\";a:3:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:8:\"tab_root\";i:1;i:64;}i:1;s:6:\"weight\";i:2;s:5:\"title\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"path\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"menu_router\";}s:10:\"menu_links\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Contains the individual links within a menu.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:25:{s:9:\"menu_name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:98:\"The menu name. All links with the same menu name (such as \'navigation\') are part of the same menu.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"mlid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The menu link ID (mlid) is the integer primary key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"plid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:126:\"The parent link ID (plid) is the mlid of the link above in the hierarchy, or zero if the link is at the top level in its menu.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"link_path\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The Drupal path or external path this link points to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:11:\"router_path\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:114:\"For links corresponding to a Drupal path (external = 0), this connects the link to a {menu_router}.path for joins.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"link_title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:99:\"The text displayed for the link, which may be modified by a title callback stored in {menu_router}.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"options\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:115:\"A serialized array of options to be passed to the url() or l() function, such as a query string or HTML attributes.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The name of the module that generated this link.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:6:\"system\";}s:6:\"hidden\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:168:\"A flag for whether the link should be rendered in menus. (1 = a disabled menu item that may be shown on admin screens, -1 = a menu callback, 0 = a normal, visible link)\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:8:\"external\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:120:\"A flag to indicate if the link points to a full URL starting with a protocol, like http:// (1 = external, 0 = internal).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:12:\"has_children\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:99:\"Flag indicating whether any links have this link as a parent (1 = children exist, 0 = no children).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:8:\"expanded\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:210:\"Flag for whether this link should be rendered as expanded in menus - expanded links always have their child links displayed, instead of only when the link is in the active trail (1 = expanded, 0 = not expanded)\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"Link weight among links in the same menu at the same depth.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"depth\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"The depth relative to the top level. A link with plid == 0 will have depth == 1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:10:\"customized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:110:\"A flag to indicate that the user has manually created or edited the link (1 = customized, 0 = not customized).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:2:\"p1\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:219:\"The first mlid in the materialized path. If N = depth, then pN must equal the mlid. If depth > 1 then p(N-1) must equal the plid. All pX where X > depth must equal zero. The columns p1 .. p9 are also called the parents.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p2\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The second mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p3\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The third mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p4\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The fourth mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p5\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The fifth mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p6\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The sixth mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p7\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"The seventh mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p8\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The eighth mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"p9\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The ninth mlid in the materialized path. See p1.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"updated\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Flag that indicates that this link was generated during the update from Drupal 5.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:4:{s:9:\"path_menu\";a:2:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:9:\"link_path\";i:1;i:128;}i:1;s:9:\"menu_name\";}s:22:\"menu_plid_expand_child\";a:4:{i:0;s:9:\"menu_name\";i:1;s:4:\"plid\";i:2;s:8:\"expanded\";i:3;s:12:\"has_children\";}s:12:\"menu_parents\";a:10:{i:0;s:9:\"menu_name\";i:1;s:2:\"p1\";i:2;s:2:\"p2\";i:3;s:2:\"p3\";i:4;s:2:\"p4\";i:5;s:2:\"p5\";i:6;s:2:\"p6\";i:7;s:2:\"p7\";i:8;s:2:\"p8\";i:9;s:2:\"p9\";}s:11:\"router_path\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:11:\"router_path\";i:1;i:128;}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"mlid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"menu_links\";}s:9:\"semaphore\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:121:\"Table for holding semaphores, locks, flags, etc. that cannot be stored as Drupal variables since they must not be cached.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Primary Key: Unique name.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"value\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:8:\"A value.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp with microseconds indicating when the semaphore should expire.\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"semaphore\";}s:8:\"sessions\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:139:\"Drupal\'s session handlers read and write into the sessions table. Each record represents a user session, either anonymous or authenticated.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:68:\"The {users}.uid corresponding to a session, or 0 for anonymous user.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"sid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"Primary key: A session ID. The value is generated by PHP\'s Session API.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"hostname\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"The IP address that last used this session ID (sid).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:104:\"The Unix timestamp when this session last requested a page. Old records are purged by PHP automatically.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"cache\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:118:\"The time of this user\'s last post. This is used when the site has specified a minimum_cache_lifetime. See cache_get().\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"session\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:208:\"The serialized contents of $_SESSION, an array of name/value pairs that persists across page requests by this session ID. Drupal loads $_SESSION from here at the start of each request and saves it at the end.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:9:\"timestamp\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"timestamp\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"sessions\";}s:6:\"system\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:105:\"A list of all modules, themes, and theme engines that are or have been installed in Drupal\'s file system.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:8:\"filename\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:103:\"The path of the primary file for this item, relative to the Drupal root; e.g. modules/node/node.module.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"The name of the item; e.g. node.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"The type of the item, either module, theme, or theme_engine.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"owner\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"A theme\'s \'parent\'. Can be either a theme or an engine.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"status\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"Boolean indicating whether or not this item is enabled.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"throttle\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:102:\"Boolean indicating whether this item is disabled when the throttle.module disables throttleable items.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:9:\"bootstrap\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:138:\"Boolean indicating whether this module is loaded during Drupal\'s early bootstrapping phase (e.g. even before the page cache is consulted).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:14:\"schema_version\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:238:\"The module\'s database schema version number. -1 if the module is not installed (its tables do not exist); 0 or the largest N of the module\'s hook_update_N() function that has either been run or existed when the module was first installed.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:-1;s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:127:\"The order in which this module\'s hooks should be invoked relative to other modules. Equal-weighted modules are ordered by name.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"info\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:166:\"A serialized array containing information from the module\'s .info file; keys can include name, description, package, version, core, dependencies, dependents, and php.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"filename\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:7:\"modules\";a:4:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;i:12;}i:1;s:6:\"status\";i:2;s:6:\"weight\";i:3;s:8:\"filename\";}s:9:\"bootstrap\";a:5:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;i:12;}i:1;s:6:\"status\";i:2;s:9:\"bootstrap\";i:3;s:6:\"weight\";i:4;s:8:\"filename\";}s:9:\"type_name\";a:2:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;i:12;}i:1;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"system\";}s:9:\"url_alias\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:95:\"A list of URL aliases for Drupal paths; a user may visit either the source or destination path.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"pid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"A unique path alias identifier.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"src\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The Drupal path this alias is for; e.g. node/12.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:3:\"dst\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The alias for this path; e.g. title-of-the-story.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:151:\"The language this alias is for; if blank, the alias will be used for unknown languages. Each Drupal path can have an alias for each supported language.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:16:\"dst_language_pid\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"dst\";i:1;s:8:\"language\";i:2;s:3:\"pid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:16:\"src_language_pid\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"src\";i:1;s:8:\"language\";i:2;s:3:\"pid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"system\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"url_alias\";}s:9:\"term_data\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Stores term information.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"tid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Primary Key: Unique term ID.\";}s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"The {vocabulary}.vid of the vocabulary to which the term is assigned.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:14:\"The term name.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"A description of the term.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The weight of this term in relation to other terms.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:13:\"taxonomy_tree\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:6:\"weight\";i:2;s:4:\"name\";}s:8:\"vid_name\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"term_data\";}s:14:\"term_hierarchy\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Stores the hierarchical relationship between terms.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Primary Key: The {term_data}.tid of the term.\";}s:6:\"parent\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Primary Key: The {term_data}.tid of the term\'s parent. 0 indicates no parent.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"parent\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"parent\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";i:1;s:6:\"parent\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"term_hierarchy\";}s:9:\"term_node\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Stores the relationship of terms to nodes.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Primary Key: The {node}.nid of the node.\";}s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Primary Key: The {node}.vid of the node.\";}s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"Primary Key: The {term_data}.tid of a term assigned to the node.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"vid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";i:1;s:3:\"vid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"term_node\";}s:13:\"term_relation\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"Stores non-hierarchical relationships between terms.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"trid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Primary Key: Unique term relation ID.\";}s:4:\"tid1\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The {term_data}.tid of the first term in a relationship.\";}s:4:\"tid2\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The {term_data}.tid of the second term in a relationship.\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:9:\"tid1_tid2\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"tid1\";i:1;s:4:\"tid2\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"tid2\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"tid2\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"trid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"term_relation\";}s:12:\"term_synonym\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"Stores term synonyms.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"tsid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Primary Key: Unique term synonym ID.\";}s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"The {term_data}.tid of the term.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The name of the synonym.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"tid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}s:8:\"name_tid\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";i:1;s:3:\"tid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"tsid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"term_synonym\";}s:10:\"vocabulary\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Stores vocabulary information.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:11:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Primary Key: Unique vocabulary ID.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Name of the vocabulary.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Description of the vocabulary.\";}s:4:\"help\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Help text to display for the vocabulary.\";}s:9:\"relations\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:91:\"Whether or not related terms are enabled within the vocabulary. (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled)\";}s:9:\"hierarchy\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:93:\"The type of hierarchy allowed within the vocabulary. (0 = disabled, 1 = single, 2 = multiple)\";}s:8:\"multiple\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:105:\"Whether or not multiple terms from this vocabulary may be assigned to a node. (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled)\";}s:8:\"required\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:94:\"Whether or not terms are required for nodes using this vocabulary. (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled)\";}s:4:\"tags\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:86:\"Whether or not free tagging is enabled for the vocabulary. (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled)\";}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The module which created the vocabulary.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:63:\"The weight of the vocabulary in relation to other vocabularies.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"list\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"weight\";i:1;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"vocabulary\";}s:21:\"vocabulary_node_types\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Stores which node types vocabularies may be used with.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"Primary Key: the {vocabulary}.vid of the vocabulary.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:70:\"The {node}.type of the node type for which the vocabulary may be used.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"vid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"taxonomy\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"vocabulary_node_types\";}s:19:\"trigger_assignments\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"Maps trigger to hook and operation assignments from trigger.module.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:4:\"hook\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:103:\"Primary Key: The name of the internal Drupal hook upon which an action is firing; for example, nodeapi.\";}s:2:\"op\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:101:\"Primary Key: The specific operation of the hook upon which an action is firing: for example, presave.\";}s:3:\"aid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Primary Key: Action\'s {actions}.aid.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"The weight of the trigger assignment in relation to other triggers.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:4:\"hook\";i:1;s:2:\"op\";i:2;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"trigger\";s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"trigger_assignments\";}s:12:\"cache_update\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:109:\"Cache table for the Update module to store information about available releases, fetched from central server.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"update\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"cache_update\";}s:6:\"upload\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Stores uploaded file information and table associations.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"fid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: The {files}.fid.\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The {node}.nid associated with the uploaded file.\";}s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"Primary Key: The {node}.vid associated with the uploaded file.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Description of the uploaded file.\";}s:4:\"list\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"Whether the file should be visibly listed on the node: yes(1) or no(0).\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"Weight of this upload in relation to other uploads in this node.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:3:\"fid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"fid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"upload\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"upload\";}s:6:\"access\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Stores site access rules.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"aid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Primary Key: Unique access ID.\";}s:4:\"mask\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Text mask used for filtering access.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Type of access rule: name, mail or host.\";}s:6:\"status\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Whether rule is to allow(1) or deny(0) access.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"access\";}s:7:\"authmap\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Stores distributed authentication mapping.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"aid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Primary Key: Unique authmap ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"User\'s {users}.uid.\";}s:8:\"authname\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Unique authentication name.\";}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Module which is controlling the authentication.\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:8:\"authname\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"authname\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"aid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"authmap\";}s:10:\"permission\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Stores permissions for users.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"pid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Primary Key: Unique permission ID.\";}s:3:\"rid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The {role}.rid to which the permissions are assigned.\";}s:4:\"perm\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"List of permissions being assigned.\";}s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"Originally intended for taxonomy-based permissions, but never used.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"rid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"permission\";}s:4:\"role\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"Stores user roles.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"rid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Primary Key: Unique role id.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Unique role name.\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"role\";}s:5:\"users\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Stores user data.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:20:{s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Primary Key: Unique user ID.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:60;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Unique user name.\";}s:4:\"pass\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"User\'s password (md5 hash).\";}s:4:\"mail\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"User\'s email address.\";}s:4:\"mode\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"Per-user comment display mode (threaded vs. flat), used by the {comment} module.\";}s:4:\"sort\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:84:\"Per-user comment sort order (newest vs. oldest first), used by the {comment} module.\";}s:9:\"threshold\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Previously used by the {comment} module for per-user preferences; no longer used.\";}s:5:\"theme\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"User\'s default theme.\";}s:9:\"signature\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"User\'s signature.\";}s:16:\"signature_format\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The {filter_formats}.format of the signature.\";}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Timestamp for when user was created.\";}s:6:\"access\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Timestamp for previous time user accessed the site.\";}s:5:\"login\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Timestamp for user\'s last login.\";}s:6:\"status\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Whether the user is active(1) or blocked(0).\";}s:8:\"timezone\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:8;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:16:\"User\'s timezone.\";}s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"User\'s default language.\";}s:7:\"picture\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Path to the user\'s uploaded picture.\";}s:4:\"init\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Email address used for initial account creation.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:269:\"A serialized array of name value pairs that are related to the user. Any form values posted during user edit are stored and are loaded into the $user object during user_load(). Use of this field is discouraged and it will likely disappear in a future version of Drupal.\";}s:13:\"timezone_name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:50;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Per-user timezone name.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:6:\"access\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"access\";}s:7:\"created\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"created\";}s:4:\"mail\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"mail\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"users\";}s:11:\"users_roles\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:20:\"Maps users to roles.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Primary Key: {users}.uid for user.\";}s:3:\"rid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Primary Key: {role}.rid for role.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";i:1;s:3:\"rid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"rid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"user\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"users_roles\";}s:23:\"backup_migrate_profiles\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:10:\"profile_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The primary identifier for a profile.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The name of the profile.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"filename\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The name of the profile.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:50;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:16:\"append_timestamp\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Append a timestamp to the filename.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:16:\"timestamp_format\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"The format of the timestamp.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:14;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"filters\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"The filter settings for the profile.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:18:\"serialized default\";s:6:\"a:0:{}\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:10:\"profile_id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"backup_migrate\";s:4:\"name\";s:23:\"backup_migrate_profiles\";}s:27:\"backup_migrate_destinations\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:14:\"destination_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The primary identifier for a profile.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The name of the profile.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"The type of the destination.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"location\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The the location string of the destination.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"settings\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Other settings for the destination.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:18:\"serialized default\";s:6:\"a:0:{}\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:14:\"destination_id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"backup_migrate\";s:4:\"name\";s:27:\"backup_migrate_destinations\";}s:24:\"backup_migrate_schedules\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:11:\"schedule_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The primary identifier for a profile.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The name of the profile.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"source_id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"The {backup_migrate_destination}.destination_id of the source to backup from.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:7:\"default\";s:2:\"db\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:14:\"destination_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"The {backup_migrate_destination}.destination_id of the destination to back up to.\";}s:10:\"profile_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The primary identifier for a profile.\";}s:4:\"keep\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"The number of backups to keep.\";}s:6:\"period\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"The number of seconds between backups.\";}s:8:\"last_run\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"The last time the backup was run.\";}s:7:\"enabled\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Whether the schedule is enabled.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"cron\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Whether the schedule should be run during cron.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"schedule_id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"backup_migrate\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"backup_migrate_schedules\";}s:8:\"browscap\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:9:\"useragent\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"useragent\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"browscap\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"browscap\";}s:19:\"browscap_statistics\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:6:\"parent\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"counter\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:10:\"is_crawler\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"parent\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"browscap\";s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"browscap_statistics\";}s:14:\"cache_browscap\";a:5:{s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:1:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";}s:10:\"serialized\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"browscap\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"cache_browscap\";}s:18:\"content_node_field\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:10:\"field_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:127;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:15:\"global_settings\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:8:\"required\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"multiple\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:10:\"db_storage\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:6:\"module\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:127;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"db_columns\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:6:\"active\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"locked\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:10:\"field_name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"content_node_field\";}s:27:\"content_node_field_instance\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:10:\"field_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:9:\"type_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"label\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:11:\"widget_type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:15:\"widget_settings\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:16:\"display_settings\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:11:\"description\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:13:\"widget_module\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:127;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:13:\"widget_active\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:10:\"field_name\";i:1;s:9:\"type_name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:27:\"content_node_field_instance\";}s:13:\"cache_content\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:140:\"Generic cache table for caching things not separated out into their own tables. Contributed modules may also use this to store cached items.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"cache_content\";}s:17:\"content_type_news\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:21:\"field_newsource_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:22:\"field_subtitle_2_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:24:\"field_shorttitle_1_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:24:\"field_shorttitle_2_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:23:\"field_google_news_value\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:22:\"field_news_image_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:6:{i:0;s:15:\"field_newsource\";i:1;s:16:\"field_subtitle_2\";i:2;s:18:\"field_shorttitle_1\";i:3;s:18:\"field_shorttitle_2\";i:4;s:17:\"field_google_news\";i:5;s:16:\"field_news_image\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"content_type_news\";}s:20:\"content_field_source\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:18:\"field_source_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:12:\"field_source\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"content_field_source\";}s:21:\"content_type_newslink\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:15:\"field_url_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"field_url\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"content_type_newslink\";}s:20:\"content_field_author\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"delta\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:18:\"field_author_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:5:\"delta\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:12:\"field_author\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"content_field_author\";}s:24:\"content_field_subtitle_1\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:22:\"field_subtitle_1_value\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:16:\"field_subtitle_1\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"content_field_subtitle_1\";}s:18:\"content_type_image\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:15:\"field_image_fid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:16:\"field_image_list\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:16:\"field_image_data\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"field_image\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"content_type_image\";}s:21:\"content_field_image_2\";a:6:{s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"vid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"delta\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:17:\"field_image_2_fid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:18:\"field_image_2_list\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}s:18:\"field_image_2_data\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:5:\"views\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:5:\"delta\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:14:\"content fields\";a:1:{i:0;s:13:\"field_image_2\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"content\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"content_field_image_2\";}s:19:\"ctools_object_cache\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:124:\"A special cache used to store objects that are being edited; it serves to save state in an ordinarily stateless environment.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"sid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"The session ID this cache object belongs to.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The name of the object this cache is attached to.\";}s:3:\"obj\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:135:\"The type of the object this cache is attached to; this essentially represents the owner so that several sub-systems can use this cache.\";}s:7:\"updated\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The time this cache was created or updated.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Serialized data being stored.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:3:\"obj\";i:2;s:4:\"name\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:7:\"updated\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"updated\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"ctools\";s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"ctools_object_cache\";}s:16:\"ctools_css_cache\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"A special cache used to store CSS that must be non-volatile.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"128\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The CSS ID this cache object belongs to.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"filename\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"The filename this CSS is stored in.\";}s:3:\"css\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"CSS being stored.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:6:\"filter\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Whether or not this CSS needs to be filtered.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"ctools\";s:4:\"name\";s:16:\"ctools_css_cache\";}s:21:\"ctools_custom_content\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Contains exportable customized content for this site.\";s:6:\"export\";a:5:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:7:\"content\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:11:\"primary key\";s:3:\"cid\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:6:\"ctools\";s:3:\"api\";s:14:\"ctools_content\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}s:15:\"create callback\";s:23:\"ctools_content_type_new\";}s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"A database primary key to ensure uniqueness\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Unique ID for this content. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Administrative title for this content.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"Administrative description for this content.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"category\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Administrative category for this content.\";}s:8:\"settings\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Serialized settings for the actual content to be used\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:21:\"ctools_custom_content\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"ctools_custom_content\";}s:8:\"stylizer\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"Customized stylizer styles created by administrative users.\";s:6:\"export\";a:5:{s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:15:\"export callback\";s:21:\"stylizer_style_export\";s:11:\"can disable\";b:1;s:10:\"identifier\";s:5:\"style\";s:11:\"primary key\";s:3:\"sid\";}s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"sid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:63:\"Unique ID for this style. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Human readable title for this style.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Administrative description of this style.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"settings\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:3:{s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"_temporary\";s:10:\"style_base\";N;s:7:\"palette\";a:0:{}}s:11:\"description\";s:85:\"A serialized array of settings specific to the style base that describes this plugin.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"stylizer\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"stylizer\";}s:17:\"date_format_types\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"For storing configured date format types.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The date format type, e.g. medium.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:200;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"title\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The human readable name of the format type.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"locked\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Whether or not this is a system provided format.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"date_api\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"date_format_types\";}s:12:\"date_formats\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"For storing configured date formats.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:4:\"dfid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"The date format identifier.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;}s:6:\"format\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"The date format string.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:100;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The date format type, e.g. medium.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:200;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"locked\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Whether or not this format can be modified.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"dfid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:7:\"formats\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"format\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"date_api\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"date_formats\";}s:18:\"date_format_locale\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"For storing configured date formats for each locale.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:6:\"format\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"The date format string.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:100;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The date format type, e.g. medium.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:200;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"language\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"A {languages}.language for this format to be used with.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:8:\"language\";}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"date_api\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"date_format_locale\";}s:14:\"feeds_importer\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Configuration of feeds objects.\";s:6:\"export\";a:4:{s:3:\"key\";s:2:\"id\";s:10:\"identifier\";s:14:\"feeds_importer\";s:12:\"default hook\";s:22:\"feeds_importer_default\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:3:\"api\";s:22:\"feeds_importer_default\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Id of the fields object.\";}s:6:\"config\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"Configuration of the feeds object.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"feeds_importer\";}s:12:\"feeds_source\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Source definitions for feeds.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Id of the feed configuration.\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"Node nid if this particular source is attached to a feed node.\";}s:6:\"config\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Configuration of the source.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:6:\"source\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"Main source resource identifier. E. g. a path or a URL.\";}s:5:\"batch\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"Cache for batching.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";i:1;s:8:\"feed_nid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:2:\"id\";a:1:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"feed_nid\";}s:9:\"id_source\";a:2:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";i:1;a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"source\";i:1;i:128;}}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"feeds_source\";}s:15:\"feeds_node_item\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:80:\"Stores additional information about feed item nodes. Used by FeedsNodeProcessor.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:7:{s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"Primary Key: The feed item node\'s nid.\";}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"The id of the fields object that is the producer of this item.\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Node id of the owner feed, if available.\";}s:8:\"imported\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"Import date of the feed item, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:3:\"url\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Link to the feed item.\";}s:4:\"guid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Unique identifier for the feed item.\";}s:4:\"hash\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"The hash of the item.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:5:{s:2:\"id\";a:1:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"feed_nid\";}s:8:\"imported\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"imported\";}s:3:\"url\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"url\";i:1;i:255;}}s:4:\"guid\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"guid\";i:1;i:255;}}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"feeds_node_item\";}s:15:\"feeds_term_item\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Tracks imported terms.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Imported term id.\";}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"The id of the fields object that is the creator of this item.\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Node id of the owner feed, if available.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:11:\"id_feed_nid\";a:2:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";i:1;s:8:\"feed_nid\";}s:8:\"feed_nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"feed_nid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"feeds_term_item\";}s:24:\"feeds_push_subscriptions\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"PubSubHubbub subscriptions.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:6:\"domain\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"Domain of the subscriber. Corresponds to an importer id.\";}s:13:\"subscriber_id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"ID of the subscriber. Corresponds to a feed nid.\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:0;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"Created timestamp.\";}s:3:\"hub\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The URL of the hub endpoint of this subscription.\";}s:5:\"topic\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The topic URL (feed URL) of this subscription.\";}s:6:\"secret\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Shared secret for message authentication.\";}s:6:\"status\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Status of subscription.\";}s:11:\"post_fields\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:14:\"Fields posted.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"domain\";i:1;s:13:\"subscriber_id\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:9:\"timestamp\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"timestamp\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"feeds_push_subscriptions\";}s:10:\"imce_files\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Stores files created by IMCE.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:1:{s:3:\"fid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The {files}.fid that belongs to IMCE.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"fid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:4:\"imce\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"imce_files\";}s:12:\"job_schedule\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Schedule of jobs to be executed.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:8:\"callback\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"Callback to be invoked.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Type identifier of the job.\";}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Numeric identifier of the job.\";}s:4:\"last\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Timestamp when a job was last executed.\";}s:6:\"period\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Time period after which job is to be executed.\";}s:4:\"next\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:86:\"Timestamp when a job is to be executed (next = last + period), used for fast ordering.\";}s:8:\"periodic\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:63:\"If true job will be automatically rescheduled with same period.\";}s:9:\"scheduled\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Timestamp when a job was scheduled. 0 if a job is currently not scheduled.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:4:{s:16:\"callback_type_id\";a:3:{i:0;s:8:\"callback\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";i:2;s:2:\"id\";}s:13:\"callback_type\";a:2:{i:0;s:8:\"callback\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}s:4:\"next\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"next\";}s:9:\"scheduled\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"scheduled\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:13:\"job_scheduler\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"job_schedule\";}s:6:\"mollom\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Stores Mollom responses for content.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:6:\"entity\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Entity type of the content.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Unique entity ID of the content.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"session_id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Session hash returned by Mollom.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"form_id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The form_id of the form being protected.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"changed\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"Unix timestamp when the data was changed.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"spam\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Text analysis spam check result.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:7:\"quality\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Text analysis quality check result.\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:9:\"languages\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Text analysis language check result.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:10:\"session_id\";a:1:{i:0;s:10:\"session_id\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:6:\"entity\";i:1;s:2:\"id\";}s:12:\"foreign keys\";a:1:{s:14:\"mollom_form_id\";a:2:{s:5:\"table\";s:11:\"mollom_form\";s:7:\"columns\";a:1:{s:7:\"form_id\";s:7:\"form_id\";}}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"mollom\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"mollom\";}s:11:\"mollom_form\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"Stores configuration of forms protected by Mollom.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:7:\"form_id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"The protected form ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"mode\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Protection mode for the form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"checks\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Text analyis checks to perform.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:7:\"discard\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Whether to discard (1) or retain (0) bad posts.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:14:\"enabled_fields\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Form elements to analyze.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:6:\"module\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Module name owning the form.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"form_id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"mollom\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"mollom_form\";}s:12:\"cache_mollom\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:77:\"Cache table for the Mollom module to store information for forms it protects.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"mollom\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"cache_mollom\";}s:15:\"nodequeue_queue\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"Base table for queues, storing global information for each queue\";s:6:\"fields\";a:13:{s:3:\"qid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"The primary identifier for a queue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"title\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Title of a queue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:14:\"subqueue_title\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"size\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"How many nodes this queue will hold\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"link\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"The link text to show under a node to add it to the queue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:40;}s:11:\"link_remove\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:63:\"The link text to show under a node to remove it from the queue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:40;}s:5:\"owner\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:10:\"show_in_ui\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:11:\"show_in_tab\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:13:\"show_in_links\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:9:\"reference\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";}s:7:\"reverse\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:4:\"i18n\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodequeue\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"nodequeue_queue\";}s:15:\"nodequeue_roles\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"Defines the roles which are allowed to use a particular nodequeue.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"qid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Primary key for {nodequeue_queue}\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"rid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"Primary key for roles\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:25:\"{nodequeue_roles}_qid_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";}s:25:\"{nodequeue_roles}_rid_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodequeue\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"nodequeue_roles\";}s:15:\"nodequeue_types\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"Defines the node types which are allowed in each queue\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"qid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Primary key for {nodequeue_queue}\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:9:\"Node Type\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:25:\"{nodequeue_types}_qid_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";}s:26:\"{nodequeue_types}_type_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodequeue\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"nodequeue_types\";}s:18:\"nodequeue_subqueue\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:251:\"Subqueues are minor queues that inherit all of the properties of the parent queue. A parent queue must have at least 1 subqueue to do anything. Reference is for the use of whatever is creating the subqueues in order to link it to some other ID easily.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:4:\"sqid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"Subqueue identifier\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"qid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Queue identifier.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"reference\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:7:\"default\";s:1:\"0\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:5:\"title\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"sqid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:28:\"{nodequeue_subqueue}_qid_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";}s:34:\"{nodequeue_subqueue}_reference_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"reference\";}s:30:\"{nodequeue_subqueue}_title_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:5:\"title\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodequeue\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"nodequeue_subqueue\";}s:15:\"nodequeue_nodes\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"Indicates which nodes are in which queues/subqueues.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"qid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:8:\"Queue id\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"sqid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Subqueue this node is in\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"nid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Node id in this subqueue\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:8:\"position\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The position of the node in this subqueue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:3:{s:26:\"{nodequeue_nodes}_sqid_idx\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"sqid\";i:1;s:8:\"position\";}s:28:\"{nodequeue_subqueue}_nid_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:29:\"{nodequeue_nodes}_qid_nid_idx\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";i:1;s:3:\"nid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodequeue\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"nodequeue_nodes\";}s:10:\"smartqueue\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Table for smartqueues, storing global information for each queue.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:3:\"qid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"The primary identifier for a queue.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:11:\"use_parents\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Whether a queue is to use the terms\' parents when displaying the queue selection.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"qid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"smartqueue\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"smartqueue\";}s:20:\"oauth_common_context\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Stores contexts for OAuth common\";s:6:\"export\";a:5:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:7:\"context\";s:15:\"export callback\";s:27:\"oauth_common_context_export\";s:13:\"list callback\";s:25:\"oauth_common_context_list\";s:3:\"key\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:3:\"api\";s:5:\"oauth\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The computer-readable name of the context.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:5:\"title\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The localizable title of the authorization context.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:100;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:21:\"authorization_options\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Authorization options.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:20:\"authorization_levels\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Authorization levels for the context.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:7:\"context\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"oauth_common_context\";}s:21:\"oauth_common_consumer\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:87:\"Keys and secrets for OAuth consumers, both those provided by this site and other sites.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"csid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"key_hash\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"SHA1-hash of consumer_key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"char\";s:6:\"length\";i:40;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:12:\"consumer_key\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Consumer key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"secret\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:16:\"Consumer secret.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:13:\"configuration\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Consumer configuration\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:10:\"serialized\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"csid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:8:\"key_hash\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"key_hash\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"oauth_common_consumer\";}s:30:\"oauth_common_provider_consumer\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"Additional data for OAuth consumers provided by this site.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:4:\"csid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The {oauth_common_consumer}.csid this data is related to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:12:\"consumer_key\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Consumer key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"char\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"The time that the consumer was created, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:7:\"changed\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"The last time the consumer was edited, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"The application owner.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"The application name.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"context\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The application context.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:12:\"callback_url\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Callback url.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:12:\"consumer_key\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"csid\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"csid\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"uid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:30:\"oauth_common_provider_consumer\";}s:18:\"oauth_common_token\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:84:\"Tokens stored on behalf of providers or consumers for request and services accesses.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"tid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"csid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:58:\"The {oauth_common_consumer}.csid this token is related to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"key_hash\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"SHA1-hash of token_key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"char\";s:6:\"length\";i:40;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"token_key\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:10:\"Token key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"secret\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Token secret.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"expires\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The expiry time for the token, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"Token type: request or access.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"User ID from {user}.uid.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:8:\"key_hash\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"key_hash\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"oauth_common_token\";}s:27:\"oauth_common_provider_token\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:55:\"Additional data for OAuth tokens provided by this site.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"tid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The {oauth_common_token}.tid this data is related to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"token_key\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:10:\"Token key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"char\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The time that the token was created, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:7:\"changed\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The last time the token was edited, as a Unix timestamp.\";}s:8:\"services\";a:2:{s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"An array of services that the user allowed the consumer to access.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";}s:10:\"authorized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:106:\"In case its a request token, it checks if the user already authorized the consumer to get an access token.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:9:\"token_key\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:3:\"tid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:27:\"oauth_common_provider_token\";}s:18:\"oauth_common_nonce\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"Stores timestamp against nonce for repeat attacks.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:5:\"nonce\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"The random string used on each request.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"The timestamp of the request.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:9:\"token_key\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:10:\"Token key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:5:\"nonce\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:7:\"timekey\";a:2:{i:0;s:9:\"timestamp\";i:1;s:9:\"token_key\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"oauth_common\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"oauth_common_nonce\";}s:10:\"page_title\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:15;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:4:\"node\";}s:2:\"id\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:10:\"page_title\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:2:\"id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"page_title\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"page_title\";}s:14:\"panels_display\";a:5:{s:6:\"export\";a:5:{s:6:\"object\";s:14:\"panels_display\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:0;s:15:\"export callback\";s:21:\"panels_export_display\";s:11:\"can disable\";b:0;s:10:\"identifier\";s:7:\"display\";}s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"did\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:6:\"layout\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:15:\"layout_settings\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:14:\"panel_settings\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:5:\"cache\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:5:\"title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"hide_title\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:10:\"title_pane\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"did\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"panels\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"panels_display\";}s:11:\"panels_pane\";a:6:{s:6:\"export\";a:3:{s:11:\"can disable\";b:0;s:10:\"identifier\";s:4:\"pane\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:0;}s:6:\"fields\";a:13:{s:3:\"pid\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:3:\"did\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:5:\"panel\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"type\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"subtype\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"shown\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:6:\"access\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:13:\"configuration\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:5:\"cache\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:5:\"style\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:3:\"css\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:6:\"extras\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:8:\"initial \";a:0:{}}s:8:\"position\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:7:\"did_idx\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"did\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"panels\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"panels_pane\";}s:24:\"panels_renderer_pipeline\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:137:\"Contains renderer pipelines for Panels. Each pipeline contains one or more renderers and access rules to select which renderer gets used.\";s:6:\"export\";a:4:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:8:\"pipeline\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:11:\"primary key\";s:4:\"rpid\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:6:\"panels\";s:3:\"api\";s:9:\"pipelines\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:4:\"rpid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"A database primary key to ensure uniqueness.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Unique ID for this content. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"Administrative title for this pipeline.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Administrative description for this pipeline.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"settings\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:106:\"Serialized settings for the actual pipeline. The contents of this field are up to the plugin that uses it.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"rpid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"panels\";s:4:\"name\";s:24:\"panels_renderer_pipeline\";}s:13:\"panels_layout\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Contains exportable customized layouts for this site.\";s:6:\"export\";a:4:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:6:\"layout\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:11:\"primary key\";s:3:\"lid\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:6:\"panels\";s:3:\"api\";s:7:\"layouts\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:7:{s:3:\"lid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"A database primary key to ensure uniqueness.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Unique ID for this content. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"Administrative title for this layout.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Administrative description for this layout.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"category\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Administrative category for this layout.\";}s:6:\"plugin\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The layout plugin that owns this layout.\";}s:8:\"settings\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:104:\"Serialized settings for the actual layout. The contents of this field are up to the plugin that uses it.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"lid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:6:\"panels\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"panels_layout\";}s:11:\"panels_mini\";a:6:{s:6:\"export\";a:7:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:4:\"mini\";s:13:\"load callback\";s:16:\"panels_mini_load\";s:17:\"load all callback\";s:20:\"panels_mini_load_all\";s:13:\"save callback\";s:16:\"panels_mini_save\";s:15:\"delete callback\";s:18:\"panels_mini_delete\";s:15:\"export callback\";s:18:\"panels_mini_export\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:11:\"panels_mini\";s:3:\"api\";s:14:\"panels_default\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:9:{s:3:\"pid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"The primary key for uniqueness.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The unique name of the mini panel.\";}s:8:\"category\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The category this mini panel appears in on the add content pane.\";}s:3:\"did\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:9:\"no export\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"The display ID of the panel.\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"128\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The administrative title of the mini panel.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Administrative title of this mini panel.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:16:\"requiredcontexts\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"An array of required contexts.\";}s:8:\"contexts\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"An array of contexts embedded into the panel.\";}s:13:\"relationships\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"An array of relationships embedded into the panel.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:11:\"panels_mini\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"panels_mini\";}s:15:\"print_node_conf\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"nid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"link\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:8:\"comments\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:8:\"url_list\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"print\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"print_node_conf\";}s:18:\"print_page_counter\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"path\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:10:\"totalcount\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"path\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"print\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"print_page_counter\";}s:15:\"rules_scheduler\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Stores a schedule for rule sets.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"tid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"The scheduled task\'s id.\";}s:8:\"set_name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"The scheduled rule set\'s name.\";}s:4:\"date\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:8:\"datetime\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"When the task is to be scheduled.\";}s:9:\"arguments\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The whole, serialized item configuration.\";}s:10:\"identifier\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The user defined string identifying this task.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"date\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"date\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:15:\"rules_scheduler\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"rules_scheduler\";}s:17:\"services_endpoint\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Stores endpoint information for services\";s:6:\"fields\";a:8:{s:3:\"eid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"The name of the endpoint.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"server\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The name of the server used in this endpoint.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"path\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The path to the endpoint for this server.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:14:\"authentication\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The authentication settings for the endpoint.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:15:\"server_settings\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The server settings for the endpoint.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:9:\"resources\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"Information about the resources exposed in this endpoint.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:5:\"debug\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Set the endpoint in debug mode.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:6:\"length\";i:2;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"eid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"export\";a:4:{s:3:\"key\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"identifier\";s:8:\"endpoint\";s:11:\"primary key\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:8:\"services\";s:3:\"api\";s:8:\"services\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:3;s:15:\"current_version\";i:3;}}s:6:\"module\";s:8:\"services\";s:4:\"name\";s:17:\"services_endpoint\";}s:7:\"weather\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:97:\"Stores the raw METAR data for each ICAO code, together with the time of the next scheduled update\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:4:\"icao\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"ICAO code of the METAR station\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:4;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:14:\"next_update_on\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"UNIX timestamp of next possible update\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"metar_raw\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:26:\"Raw METAR data, not parsed\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"icao\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"weather\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"weather\";}s:14:\"weather_config\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"Stores the configuration of one weather display\";s:6:\"fields\";a:7:{s:3:\"uid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:141:\"User ID for custom weather blocks, 0 is used for storing the default configuration, negative IDs are used for multiple system weather blocks.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"cid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"Configuration ID, to enable multiple locations in one block\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"icao\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"ICAO code of the METAR station\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:4;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:9:\"real_name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The name to display for the ICAO code\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"units\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Units for display (Celsius/Fahrenheit, mmHg/hPa etc.)\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"settings\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"Settings for display (Show raw METAR, abbrev. wind directions etc.)\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Weight of the location\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";i:1;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"weather\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"weather_config\";}s:12:\"weather_icao\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:131:\"Contains all known ICAO codes with further information. The countries are not decoupled, but that is probably not worth the effort.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"icao\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"ICAO code of the METAR station\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:4;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"country\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:19:\"Name of the country\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Name of the METAR station\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"latitude\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Location of METAR station, latitude\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";d:0;}s:9:\"longitude\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"Location of METAR station, longitude\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";d:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"icao\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"weather\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"weather_icao\";}s:5:\"forum\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Stores the relationship of nodes to forum terms.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"nid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"The {node}.nid of the node.\";}s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Primary Key: The {node}.vid of the node.\";}s:3:\"tid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"The {term_data}.tid of the forum term assigned to the node.\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:3:\"nid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:3:\"tid\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"tid\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"forum\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"forum\";}s:20:\"print_mail_node_conf\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"nid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"link\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:8:\"comments\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}s:8:\"url_list\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"nid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"print_mail\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"print_mail_node_conf\";}s:23:\"print_mail_page_counter\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"path\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:10:\"totalcount\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:9:\"timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"sentcount\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:14:\"sent_timestamp\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"path\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"print_mail\";s:4:\"name\";s:23:\"print_mail_page_counter\";}s:10:\"xmlsitemap\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"The base table for xmlsitemap links.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:13:{s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Primary key with type; a unique id for the item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"type\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:62:\"Primary key with id; the type of item (e.g. node, user, etc.).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"subtype\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"A sub-type identifier for the link (node type, menu name, term VID, etc.).\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:128;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:3:\"loc\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The URL to the item relative to the Drupal path.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"language\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:83:\"The {languages}.language of this link or an empty string if it is language-neutral.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:12;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"access\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:193:\"A boolean that represents if the item is viewable by the anonymous user. This field is useful to store the result of node_access() so we can retain changefreq and priority_override information.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:6:\"status\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"An integer that represents if the item is included in the sitemap.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:15:\"status_override\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:94:\"A boolean that if TRUE means that the status field has been overridden from its default value.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"lastmod\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"The UNIX timestamp of last modification of the item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:8:\"priority\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:97:\"The priority of this URL relative to other URLs on your site. Valid values range from 0.0 to 1.0.\";s:4:\"type\";s:5:\"float\";s:7:\"default\";N;}s:17:\"priority_override\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:96:\"A boolean that if TRUE means that the priority field has been overridden from its default value.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:10:\"changefreq\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The average time in seconds between changes of this item.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:11:\"changecount\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:97:\"The number of times this item has been changed. Used to help calculate the next changefreq value.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:2:\"id\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:4:{s:3:\"loc\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"loc\";}s:17:\"access_status_loc\";a:3:{i:0;s:6:\"access\";i:1;s:6:\"status\";i:2;s:3:\"loc\";}s:12:\"type_subtype\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:7:\"subtype\";}s:8:\"language\";a:1:{i:0;s:8:\"language\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"xmlsitemap\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"xmlsitemap\";}s:18:\"xmlsitemap_sitemap\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:4:\"smid\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"The sitemap ID (the hashed value of {xmlsitemap}.context.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:7:\"context\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Serialized array with the sitemaps context\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;}s:7:\"updated\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:5:\"links\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"chunks\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:12:\"max_filesize\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"smid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"xmlsitemap\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"xmlsitemap_sitemap\";}s:7:\"twitter\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Stores individual Twitter posts.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:10:\"twitter_id\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Unique identifier for each {twitter} post.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"numeric\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:9:\"precision\";i:20;s:5:\"scale\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:11:\"screen_name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"Screen Name of the {twitter_account} user.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"created_at\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"Date and time the {twitter} post was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:12:\"created_time\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A duplicate of {twitter}.created_at in UNIX timestamp format.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"text\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"The text of the {twitter} post.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:6:\"source\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"The application that created the {twitter} post.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:21:\"in_reply_to_status_id\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:66:\"Unique identifier of a status this {twitter} post was replying to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"numeric\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:9:\"precision\";i:20;s:5:\"scale\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:19:\"in_reply_to_user_id\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:70:\"Unique identifier for the {twitter_account} this post was replying to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"numeric\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:9:\"precision\";i:20;s:5:\"scale\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:23:\"in_reply_to_screen_name\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:60:\"Screen name of the {twitter} user this post was replying to.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:9:\"truncated\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:99:\"Boolean flag indicating whether the {twitter} status was cut off to fit in the 140 character limit.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:11:\"screen_name\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"screen_name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:10:\"twitter_id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"twitter\";s:4:\"name\";s:7:\"twitter\";}s:15:\"twitter_account\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"Stores information on specific Twitter user accounts.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:32:{s:11:\"twitter_uid\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"The unique identifier of the {twitter_account}.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"numeric\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:9:\"precision\";i:20;s:5:\"scale\";i:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"The {users}.uid of the owner of this account\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"host\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The host for this account can be a laconi.ca instance\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:11:\"screen_name\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:52:\"The unique login name of the {twitter_account} user.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:8:\"password\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The password for the Twitter account.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;}s:11:\"oauth_token\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The token_key for oauth-based access.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;}s:18:\"oauth_token_secret\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"The token_secret for oauth-based access.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"The full name of the {twitter_account} user.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:11:\"description\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The description/biography associated with the {twitter_account}.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:8:\"location\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"The location of the {twitter_account}\'s owner.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:15:\"followers_count\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"The number of users following this {twitter_account}.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:13:\"friends_count\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The number of users this {twitter_account} is following.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:14:\"statuses_count\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:87:\"The total number of status updates performed by a user, excluding direct messages sent.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:16:\"favourites_count\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:54:\"The number of statuses a user has marked as favorite.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:3:\"url\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:45:\"The url of the {twitter_account}\'s home page.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:17:\"profile_image_url\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The url of the {twitter_account}\'s profile image.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:9:\"protected\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:86:\"Boolean flag indicating whether the {twitter_account}\'s posts are publicly accessible.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:24:\"profile_background_color\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"hex RGB value for a user\'s background color\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:6;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:18:\"profile_text_color\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"hex RGB value for a user\'s text color\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:6;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:18:\"profile_link_color\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"hex RGB value for a user\'s link color\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:6;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:26:\"profile_sidebar_fill_color\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"hex RGB value for a user\'s sidebar color\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:6;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:28:\"profile_sidebar_border_color\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:39:\"hex RGB value for a user\'s border color\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:6;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:28:\"profile_background_image_url\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:49:\"The url of the {twitter_account}\'s profile image.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;}s:23:\"profile_background_tile\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Boolean indicating if a user\'s background is tiled.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:8:\"verified\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:32:\"Indicates if a user is verified.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:10:\"created_at\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Date and time the {twitter_account} was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:12:\"created_time\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"A duplicate of {twitter_account}.created_at in UNIX timestamp format.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:10:\"utc_offset\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"A duplicate of {twitter_account}.created_at in UNIX timestamp format.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"import\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:91:\"Boolean flag indicating whether the {twitter_user}\'s posts should be pulled in by the site.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}s:16:\"include_retweets\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:94:\"Boolean flag indicating whether the {twitter_user}\'s retweets should be pulled in by the site.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:12:\"last_refresh\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:72:\"A UNIX timestamp marking the date Twitter statuses were last fetched on.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:9:\"is_global\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"Boolean flag indicating if this account is available for global use\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:11:\"screen_name\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"screen_name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"twitter_uid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"twitter\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"twitter_account\";}s:13:\"content_group\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:10:\"group_type\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:8:\"standard\";}s:9:\"type_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"group_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:5:\"label\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"settings\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"weight\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:9:\"type_name\";i:1;s:10:\"group_name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"fieldgroup\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"content_group\";}s:20:\"content_group_fields\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:9:\"type_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"group_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:10:\"field_name\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:3:{i:0;s:9:\"type_name\";i:1;s:10:\"group_name\";i:2;s:10:\"field_name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:10:\"fieldgroup\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"content_group_fields\";}s:14:\"comment_notify\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:89:\"Stores information about which commenters on the site have subscriped to followup emails.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"The comment id from {comments}.cid\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}s:6:\"notify\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:163:\"An integer indicating the type of subscription: 0 means not subscribed, 1 means subscribed to all comments, and 2 means only subscribed to replies of this comment.\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}s:11:\"notify_hash\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:11:\"description\";s:85:\"An md5 hash of unique information about the commenter. Used for unsubscribing users.\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:8:\"notified\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:109:\"A boolean indicator for whether or not a notification for the comment has been sent: 1 means yes, 0 means no.\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:11:\"notify_hash\";a:1:{i:0;s:11:\"notify_hash\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"comment_notify\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"comment_notify\";}s:28:\"comment_notify_user_settings\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:3:{s:3:\"uid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"The user id from {users}.cid\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}s:11:\"node_notify\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:171:\"An integer indicating the default type of subscription: 0 means not subscribed, 1 means subscribed to all comments, and 2 means only subscribed to replies of this comment.\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}s:14:\"comment_notify\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:171:\"An integer indicating the default type of subscription: 0 means not subscribed, 1 means subscribed to all comments, and 2 means only subscribed to replies of this comment.\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:10:\"disp-width\";s:2:\"11\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"uid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"comment_notify\";s:4:\"name\";s:28:\"comment_notify_user_settings\";}s:9:\"nodewords\";a:7:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"The table containing the meta tag values for all the pages.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:4:\"mtid\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:16:\"The primary key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:75:\"The type of object to which the meta tag refers (node, user, page, etc...).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:14:\"The object ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:18:\"The meta tag name.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:32;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"content\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"The content of the meta tag.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:14:\"nodewords_name\";a:1:{i:0;a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";i:1;i:6;}}s:17:\"nodewords_type_id\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:2:\"id\";}}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:22:\"nodewords_type_id_name\";a:3:{i:0;s:4:\"type\";i:1;s:2:\"id\";i:2;s:4:\"name\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"mtid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodewords\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"nodewords\";}s:16:\"nodewords_custom\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The table containing data for custom pages.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"pid\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:16:\"The primary key.\";s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"The page name as shown in the list of custom pages.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:60;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"path\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:14:\"The page path.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:23:\"The weight of the page.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"enabled\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:36:\"A flag set when the page is enabled.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:9:\"nodewords\";s:4:\"name\";s:16:\"nodewords_custom\";}s:10:\"views_view\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Stores the general data for a view.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:7:{s:3:\"vid\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"The view ID of the field, defined by the database.\";s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:210:\"The unique name of the view. This is the primary field views are loaded from, and is used so that views may be internal and not necessarily in the database. May only be alphanumeric characters plus underscores.\";}s:11:\"description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:50:\"A description of the view for the admin interface.\";}s:3:\"tag\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:53:\"A tag used to group/sort views in the admin interface\";}s:8:\"view_php\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:11:\"description\";s:92:\"A chunk of PHP code that can be used to provide modifications to the view prior to building.\";}s:10:\"base_table\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:64;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:71:\"What table this view is based on, such as node, user, comment, or term.\";}s:12:\"is_cacheable\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:11:\"description\";s:73:\"A boolean to indicate whether or not this view may have its query cached.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"views\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"views_view\";}s:13:\"views_display\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:57:\"Stores information about each display attached to a view.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"vid\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:37:\"The view this display is attached to.\";s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:2:\"id\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:134:\"An identifier for this display; usually generated from the display_plugin, so should be something like page or page_1 or block_2, etc.\";}s:13:\"display_title\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:56:\"The title of the display, viewable by the administrator.\";}s:14:\"display_plugin\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:95:\"The type of the display. Usually page, block or embed, but is pluggable so may be other things.\";}s:8:\"position\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:42:\"The order in which this display is loaded.\";}s:15:\"display_options\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:130:\"A serialized array of options for this display; it contains options that are generally only pertinent to that display plugin type.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:18:\"serialized default\";s:6:\"a:0:{}\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:3:\"vid\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:8:\"position\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"vid\";i:1;s:2:\"id\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"views\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"views_display\";}s:11:\"cache_views\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:140:\"Generic cache table for caching things not separated out into their own tables. Contributed modules may also use this to store cached items.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"views\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"cache_views\";}s:18:\"views_object_cache\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:124:\"A special cache used to store objects that are being edited; it serves to save state in an ordinarily stateless environment.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"sid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:44:\"The session ID this cache object belongs to.\";}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:11:\"description\";s:47:\"The name of the view this cache is attached to.\";}s:3:\"obj\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"32\";s:11:\"description\";s:135:\"The name of the object this cache is attached to; this essentially represents the owner so that several sub-systems can use this cache.\";}s:7:\"updated\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"The time this cache was created or updated.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Serialized data being stored.\";s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:2:{s:12:\"sid_obj_name\";a:3:{i:0;s:3:\"sid\";i:1;s:3:\"obj\";i:2;s:4:\"name\";}s:7:\"updated\";a:1:{i:0;s:7:\"updated\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"views\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"views_object_cache\";}s:16:\"cache_views_data\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:81:\"Cache table for views to store pre-rendered queries, results, and display output.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:1;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"views\";s:4:\"name\";s:16:\"cache_views_data\";}s:11:\"panels_node\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:4:{s:3:\"nid\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:6:\"css_id\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";}s:3:\"did\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:8:\"pipeline\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"did\";}s:6:\"module\";s:11:\"panels_node\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"panels_node\";}s:11:\"rules_rules\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"The name of the item.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The whole, serialized item configuration.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"rules\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"rules_rules\";}s:10:\"rules_sets\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";s:11:\"description\";s:21:\"The name of the item.\";}s:4:\"data\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The whole, serialized item configuration.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"rules\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"rules_sets\";}s:11:\"cache_rules\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:59:\"Cache table for the rules engine to store configured items.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:6:{s:3:\"cid\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:29:\"Primary Key: Unique cache ID.\";s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"data\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:30:\"A collection of data to cache.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"blob\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";}s:6:\"expire\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:79:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry should expire, or 0 for never.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"created\";a:4:{s:11:\"description\";s:61:\"A Unix timestamp indicating when the cache entry was created.\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}s:7:\"headers\";a:3:{s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Any custom HTTP headers to be added to cached data.\";s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:8:\"not null\";b:0;}s:10:\"serialized\";a:5:{s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"A flag to indicate whether content is serialized (1) or not (0).\";s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:5:\"small\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";i:0;}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:6:\"expire\";a:1:{i:0;s:6:\"expire\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"cid\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"rules\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"cache_rules\";}s:21:\"page_manager_handlers\";a:7:{s:6:\"export\";a:5:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:7:\"handler\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:15:\"export callback\";s:32:\"page_manager_export_task_handler\";s:11:\"primary key\";s:3:\"did\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:12:\"page_manager\";s:3:\"api\";s:13:\"pages_default\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:7:{s:3:\"did\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:70:\"Unique ID for this task handler. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:4:\"task\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"ID of the task this handler is for.\";}s:7:\"subtask\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:38:\"ID of the subtask this handler is for.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:7:\"handler\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:34:\"ID of the task handler being used.\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The order in which this handler appears. Lower numbers go first.\";}s:4:\"conf\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:51:\"Serialized configuration of the handler, if needed.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"did\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:8:\"fulltask\";a:3:{i:0;s:4:\"task\";i:1;s:7:\"subtask\";i:2;s:6:\"weight\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"page_manager\";s:4:\"name\";s:21:\"page_manager_handlers\";}s:20:\"page_manager_weights\";a:6:{s:11:\"description\";s:69:\"Contains override weights for page_manager handlers that are in code.\";s:6:\"fields\";a:2:{s:4:\"name\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:70:\"Unique ID for this task handler. Used to identify it programmatically.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:7:\"default\";s:0:\"\";}s:6:\"weight\";a:2:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:11:\"description\";s:64:\"The order in which this handler appears. Lower numbers go first.\";}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:7:\"weights\";a:2:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";i:1;s:6:\"weight\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"page_manager\";s:4:\"name\";s:20:\"page_manager_weights\";}s:18:\"page_manager_pages\";a:8:{s:11:\"description\";s:67:\"Contains page subtasks for implementing pages with arbitrary tasks.\";s:6:\"export\";a:4:{s:10:\"identifier\";s:4:\"page\";s:11:\"bulk export\";b:1;s:15:\"export callback\";s:24:\"page_manager_page_export\";s:3:\"api\";a:4:{s:5:\"owner\";s:12:\"page_manager\";s:3:\"api\";s:13:\"pages_default\";s:15:\"minimum_version\";i:1;s:15:\"current_version\";i:1;}}s:6:\"fields\";a:10:{s:3:\"pid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:6:\"serial\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:11:\"description\";s:78:\"Primary ID field for the table. Not used for anything except internal lookups.\";s:9:\"no export\";b:1;}s:4:\"name\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:65:\"Unique ID for this subtask. Used to identify it programmatically.\";}s:4:\"task\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:2:\"64\";s:11:\"description\";s:109:\"What type of page this is, so that we can use the same mechanism for creating tighter UIs for targeted pages.\";s:7:\"default\";s:4:\"page\";}s:11:\"admin_title\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Human readable title for this page subtask.\";}s:17:\"admin_description\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:40:\"Administrative description of this item.\";s:14:\"object default\";s:0:\"\";}s:4:\"path\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";s:3:\"255\";s:11:\"description\";s:41:\"The menu path that will invoke this task.\";}s:6:\"access\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:35:\"Access configuration for this path.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:4:\"menu\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:74:\"Serialized configuration of Drupal menu visibility settings for this item.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:9:\"arguments\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:46:\"Configuration of arguments for this menu item.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}s:4:\"conf\";a:6:{s:4:\"type\";s:4:\"text\";s:4:\"size\";s:3:\"big\";s:11:\"description\";s:48:\"Serialized configuration of the page, if needed.\";s:8:\"not null\";b:1;s:9:\"serialize\";b:1;s:14:\"object default\";a:0:{}}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:1:{i:0;s:3:\"pid\";}s:11:\"unique keys\";a:1:{s:4:\"name\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"name\";}}s:7:\"indexes\";a:1:{s:4:\"task\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"task\";}}s:6:\"module\";s:12:\"page_manager\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"page_manager_pages\";}s:23:\"better_formats_defaults\";a:4:{s:6:\"fields\";a:5:{s:3:\"rid\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"normal\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:4:\"type\";a:3:{s:4:\"type\";s:7:\"varchar\";s:6:\"length\";i:255;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"format\";a:4:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:6:\"medium\";s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:11:\"type_weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:1;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}s:6:\"weight\";a:5:{s:4:\"type\";s:3:\"int\";s:4:\"size\";s:4:\"tiny\";s:7:\"default\";i:0;s:8:\"unsigned\";b:0;s:8:\"not null\";b:1;}}s:11:\"primary key\";a:2:{i:0;s:3:\"rid\";i:1;s:4:\"type\";}s:6:\"module\";s:14:\"better_formats\";s:4:\"name\";s:23:\"better_formats_defaults\";}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'schema' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = '_feeds_importer_digest' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'autoload' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'plugins:feeds:plugins' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:0:{}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:feeds:plugins' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:15:{s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";a:8:{s:6:\"hidden\";b:1;s:7:\"handler\";a:3:{s:5:\"class\";s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";s:4:\"file\";s:15:\"FeedsPlugin.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:18:\"FeedsMissingPlugin\";a:8:{s:6:\"hidden\";b:1;s:7:\"handler\";a:3:{s:5:\"class\";s:18:\"FeedsMissingPlugin\";s:4:\"file\";s:15:\"FeedsPlugin.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:18:\"FeedsMissingPlugin\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:12:\"FeedsFetcher\";a:8:{s:6:\"hidden\";b:1;s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";s:5:\"class\";s:12:\"FeedsFetcher\";s:4:\"file\";s:16:\"FeedsFetcher.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"FeedsFetcher\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:11:\"FeedsParser\";a:8:{s:6:\"hidden\";b:1;s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";s:5:\"class\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:4:\"file\";s:15:\"FeedsParser.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";a:8:{s:6:\"hidden\";b:1;s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsPlugin\";s:5:\"class\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:4:\"file\";s:18:\"FeedsProcessor.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:16:\"FeedsHTTPFetcher\";a:8:{s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"HTTP Fetcher\";s:11:\"description\";s:28:\"Download content from a URL.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:12:\"FeedsFetcher\";s:5:\"class\";s:16:\"FeedsHTTPFetcher\";s:4:\"file\";s:20:\"FeedsHTTPFetcher.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:16:\"FeedsFileFetcher\";a:8:{s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"File upload\";s:11:\"description\";s:33:\"Upload content from a local file.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:12:\"FeedsFetcher\";s:5:\"class\";s:16:\"FeedsFileFetcher\";s:4:\"file\";s:20:\"FeedsFileFetcher.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:14:\"FeedsCSVParser\";a:8:{s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"CSV parser\";s:11:\"description\";s:43:\"Parse data in Comma Separated Value format.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:5:\"class\";s:14:\"FeedsCSVParser\";s:4:\"file\";s:18:\"FeedsCSVParser.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:22:\"FeedsSyndicationParser\";a:9:{s:4:\"name\";s:25:\"Common syndication parser\";s:11:\"description\";s:25:\"Parse RSS and Atom feeds.\";s:4:\"help\";s:48:\"Parse XML feeds in RSS 1, RSS 2 and Atom format.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:5:\"class\";s:22:\"FeedsSyndicationParser\";s:4:\"file\";s:26:\"FeedsSyndicationParser.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:15:\"FeedsOPMLParser\";a:8:{s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"OPML parser\";s:11:\"description\";s:17:\"Parse OPML files.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:5:\"class\";s:15:\"FeedsOPMLParser\";s:4:\"file\";s:19:\"FeedsOPMLParser.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:18:\"FeedsSitemapParser\";a:8:{s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"Sitemap parser\";s:11:\"description\";s:31:\"Parse Sitemap XML format feeds.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:11:\"FeedsParser\";s:5:\"class\";s:18:\"FeedsSitemapParser\";s:4:\"file\";s:22:\"FeedsSitemapParser.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:18:\"FeedsNodeProcessor\";a:9:{s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"Node processor\";s:11:\"description\";s:24:\"Create and update nodes.\";s:4:\"help\";s:44:\"Create and update nodes from parsed content.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:5:\"class\";s:18:\"FeedsNodeProcessor\";s:4:\"file\";s:22:\"FeedsNodeProcessor.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:22:\"FeedsFeedNodeProcessor\";a:9:{s:4:\"name\";s:19:\"Feed Node processor\";s:11:\"description\";s:27:\"Create <em>Feed nodes</em>.\";s:4:\"help\";s:161:\"Create <em>Feed nodes</em> from parsed content. Feed nodes are nodes that can import feeds themselves. This can be useful for instance when importing OPML feeds.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:5:\"class\";s:22:\"FeedsFeedNodeProcessor\";s:4:\"file\";s:26:\"FeedsFeedNodeProcessor.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:18:\"FeedsUserProcessor\";a:9:{s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"User processor\";s:11:\"description\";s:13:\"Create users.\";s:4:\"help\";s:33:\"Create users from parsed content.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:5:\"class\";s:18:\"FeedsUserProcessor\";s:4:\"file\";s:22:\"FeedsUserProcessor.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}s:18:\"FeedsTermProcessor\";a:9:{s:4:\"name\";s:23:\"Taxonomy term processor\";s:11:\"description\";s:22:\"Create taxonomy terms.\";s:4:\"help\";s:42:\"Create taxonomy terms from parsed content.\";s:7:\"handler\";a:4:{s:6:\"parent\";s:14:\"FeedsProcessor\";s:5:\"class\";s:18:\"FeedsTermProcessor\";s:4:\"file\";s:22:\"FeedsTermProcessor.inc\";s:4:\"path\";s:31:\"sites/all/modules/feeds/plugins\";}s:6:\"module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:4:\"path\";s:23:\"sites/all/modules/feeds\";s:4:\"file\";N;s:13:\"plugin module\";s:5:\"feeds\";s:11:\"plugin type\";s:7:\"plugins\";}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'plugins:feeds:plugins' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:3:{s:9:\"bbcafrica\";s:0:\"\";s:4:\"feed\";s:4:\"feed\";s:4:\"opml\";s:0:\"\";}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = '_feeds_importer_digest' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:arguments' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:3:{s:6:\"ctools\";a:10:{s:6:\"string\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:53:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/string.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:10:\"string.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"string\";}s:3:\"uid\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/uid.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"uid.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"uid\";}s:9:\"node_edit\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:56:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/node_edit.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:13:\"node_edit.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"node_edit\";}s:3:\"nid\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/nid.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"nid.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"nid\";}s:3:\"vid\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/vid.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"vid.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"vid\";}s:5:\"terms\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:52:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/terms.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:9:\"terms.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"terms\";}s:3:\"rid\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/rid.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"rid.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"rid\";}s:4:\"term\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:51:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/term.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"term.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"term\";}s:8:\"node_add\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:55:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/node_add.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:12:\"node_add.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"node_add\";}s:9:\"user_name\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:56:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/arguments/user_name.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:13:\"user_name.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"user_name\";}}s:13:\"views_content\";a:0:{}s:6:\"panels\";a:0:{}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:arguments' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:contexts' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:3:{s:6:\"ctools\";a:9:{s:6:\"string\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:52:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/string.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:10:\"string.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"string\";}s:14:\"node_edit_form\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:60:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/node_edit_form.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:18:\"node_edit_form.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"node_edit_form\";}s:13:\"node_add_form\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:59:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/node_add_form.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"node_add_form.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"node_add_form\";}s:4:\"node\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/node.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"node.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"node\";}s:5:\"terms\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:51:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/terms.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:9:\"terms.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"terms\";}s:4:\"user\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/user.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"user.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"user\";}s:4:\"term\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:50:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/term.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"term.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"term\";}s:5:\"token\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:51:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/token.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:9:\"token.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"token\";}s:10:\"vocabulary\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:56:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/contexts/vocabulary.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:14:\"vocabulary.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:10:\"vocabulary\";}}s:13:\"views_content\";a:1:{s:4:\"view\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:64:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/views_content/plugins/contexts/view.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"view.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"view\";}}s:6:\"panels\";a:0:{}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:contexts' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:page_manager:task_handlers' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:2:{s:6:\"panels\";a:1:{s:13:\"panel_context\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:64:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/task_handlers/panel_context.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"panel_context.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"panel_context\";}}s:12:\"page_manager\";a:1:{s:13:\"http_response\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:77:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/page_manager/plugins/task_handlers/http_response.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"http_response.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"http_response\";}}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:page_manager:task_handlers' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:access' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:4:{s:6:\"ctools\";a:18:{s:11:\"term_parent\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:55:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/term_parent.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:15:\"term_parent.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"term_parent\";}s:4:\"perm\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:48:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/perm.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"perm.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"perm\";}s:4:\"role\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:48:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/role.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"role.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"role\";}s:13:\"compare_users\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:57:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/compare_users.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"compare_users.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"compare_users\";}s:11:\"node_access\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:55:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/node_access.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:15:\"node_access.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"node_access\";}s:15:\"term_vocabulary\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:59:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/term_vocabulary.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:19:\"term_vocabulary.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"term_vocabulary\";}s:13:\"node_language\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:57:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/node_language.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"node_language.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"node_language\";}s:5:\"theme\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:49:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/theme.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:9:\"theme.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"theme\";}s:4:\"node\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:48:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/node.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"node.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"node\";}s:13:\"string_length\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:57:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/string_length.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"string_length.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"string_length\";}s:5:\"front\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:49:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/front.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:9:\"front.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:5:\"front\";}s:13:\"site_language\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:57:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/site_language.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:17:\"site_language.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:13:\"site_language\";}s:4:\"term\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:48:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/term.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:8:\"term.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:4:\"term\";}s:3:\"php\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:47:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/php.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"php.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"php\";}s:15:\"path_visibility\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:59:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/path_visibility.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:19:\"path_visibility.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:15:\"path_visibility\";}s:14:\"context_exists\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:58:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/context_exists.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:18:\"context_exists.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:14:\"context_exists\";}s:12:\"string_equal\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:56:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/string_equal.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:16:\"string_equal.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:12:\"string_equal\";}s:9:\"node_type\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:53:\"sites/all/modules/ctools/plugins/access/node_type.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:13:\"node_type.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"node_type\";}}s:13:\"views_content\";a:0:{}s:12:\"mobile_tools\";a:1:{s:9:\"is_mobile\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:59:\"sites/all/modules/mobile_tools/plugins/access/is_mobile.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:13:\"is_mobile.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:9:\"is_mobile\";}}s:6:\"panels\";a:0:{}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:ctools:access' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:panels:display_renderers' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:2:{s:6:\"panels\";a:5:{s:6:\"legacy\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:61:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/display_renderers/legacy.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:10:\"legacy.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"legacy\";}s:8:\"standard\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:63:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/display_renderers/standard.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:12:\"standard.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:8:\"standard\";}s:6:\"editor\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:61:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/display_renderers/editor.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:10:\"editor.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"editor\";}s:11:\"single_pane\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:66:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/display_renderers/single_pane.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:15:\"single_pane.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"single_pane\";}s:6:\"simple\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:61:\"sites/all/modules/panels/plugins/display_renderers/simple.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:10:\"simple.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:6:\"simple\";}}s:10:\"panels_ipe\";a:1:{s:3:\"ipe\";O:8:\"stdClass\":3:{s:8:\"filename\";s:69:\"sites/all/modules/panels/panels_ipe/plugins/display_renderers/ipe.inc\";s:8:\"basename\";s:7:\"ipe.inc\";s:4:\"name\";s:3:\"ipe\";}}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'ctools_plugin_files:panels:display_renderers' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'mollom_form_cache' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:2:{s:9:\"protected\";a:2:{s:23:\"webform_client_form_479\";s:7:\"webform\";s:12:\"comment_form\";s:7:\"comment\";}s:6:\"delete\";a:1:{s:30:\"webform_submission_delete_form\";s:23:\"webform_client_form_479\";}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'mollom_form_cache' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: SELECT data, created, headers, expire, serialized FROM cache WHERE cid = 'mollom:form:comment_form' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 26.
  • user warning: Table './malawitoday/cache' is marked as crashed and last (automatic?) repair failed query: UPDATE cache SET data = 'a:15:{s:7:\"form_id\";s:12:\"comment_form\";s:4:\"mode\";s:1:\"2\";s:6:\"checks\";a:1:{i:0;s:4:\"spam\";}s:7:\"discard\";s:1:\"1\";s:14:\"enabled_fields\";a:2:{i:0;s:7:\"subject\";i:1;s:7:\"comment\";}s:6:\"module\";s:7:\"comment\";s:5:\"title\";s:12:\"Comment form\";s:6:\"entity\";s:7:\"comment\";s:13:\"report access\";a:1:{i:0;s:19:\"administer comments\";}s:22:\"report delete callback\";s:28:\"comment_mollom_report_delete\";s:13:\"bypass access\";a:1:{i:0;s:19:\"administer comments\";}s:19:\"moderation callback\";s:30:\"comment_mollom_form_moderation\";s:8:\"elements\";a:2:{s:7:\"subject\";s:7:\"Subject\";s:7:\"comment\";s:7:\"Comment\";}s:7:\"mapping\";a:5:{s:7:\"post_id\";s:3:\"cid\";s:10:\"post_title\";s:7:\"subject\";s:11:\"author_name\";s:4:\"name\";s:11:\"author_mail\";s:4:\"mail\";s:10:\"author_url\";s:8:\"homepage\";}s:8:\"mail ids\";a:0:{}}', created = 1482413789, expire = 0, headers = '', serialized = 1 WHERE cid = 'mollom:form:comment_form' in /home/malawitoday/public_html/malawitoday.com/includes/cache.inc on line 109.

articleleftcol

President Mutharika intolerant— Centre for Human Rights

8 August 2015 Nation

The Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) has faulted President Peter Mutharika in his one year in office for showing signs of intolerance to his critics by branding them ‘unpatriotic’.

In a report, which is the outcome of a consultative stakeholders conference that was held on July 15 and 16 in Salima to reflect on Mutharika’s one year in office from a human rights and governance perspective, CHRR says although Mutharika has only been in office for one year, he has, among other things, shown signs of intolerance and lack of leadership on critical issues.

Reads the report in part: “The year has also been characterised by vestiges of intolerance to dissenting views with critics of the regime subjected to verbal attacks by either the President or his party’s leadership. CSOs, academics, and media practitioners have been labelled ‘unpatriotic,’ accused of tarnishing the image of the current leadership, challenged on concentrating on ‘trivia’ and practising ‘mercenary’ journalism.

“The one year in office of President Mutharika has to a larger extent been characterised by his failure to provide leadership on critical issues of national concern. The President has often been accused of being silent on critical issues requiring his decisive leadership, including those relating to Nacgate, Malawi Savings Bank, the Judiciary strike and others. In the midst of such silence, there have often been inconsistent messages coming from his government, and in some cases Cabinet ministers contradicting his position.

“The tone President Mutharika has set so far will go a long way in determining how he would like to run the country in the next four years. Further action must be taken by the President and his government to match rhetoric. It is important for President Mutharika to take charge and walk the calling.”

Presidential press secretary, Gerald Viola, has described the report as fairly done although there are some areas the presidency does not agree with.

Viola said one wonders whether intolerance could be a fair judgement considering that Mutharika has allowed people to make unfair comments of him in the media and other different forums.

Said Viola: “We can’t agree with all of its contents, but it’s up to people to judge upon their evaluation. We have had leaders in this country who can easily be defined as intolerant but not this one. The President doesn’t like talking or responding to accusations being made by people and I don’t know if one can describe that as intolerance.”

The consultative conference was attended by civil society organisations leaders, political party representatives, media practitioners and academics who took stock of the progress made, and challenges met in the one year.

According to the report, there has not been much progress on Access to Information Bill despite continued assurances that the bill would be tabled soon, as such Malawians continue to wait for the fulfilment of this promise, which government has repeatedly made both on domestic and international forums with the latest being the 56th session of African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights in Banjul, Gambia.

Although CHRR, through the report, has commended government for taking an initiative to improve housing conditions through the introduction of Cement and Malata Subsidy Programme, it has asked government to avoid politicising the programme so that all intended beneficiaries access the facility.

Add comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.

articleRightCol

Popular Posts

He is No. 1
Malawi Mouse Boys

He Is No.1

mtfooterpage

copyright © MALAWITODAY

test footer 2