articleleftcol

Vocal support from both countries in the crowd provided a fantastic atmosphere on Day 2 of the Netball World Cup as Uganda was able to reign supreme winning 61-40 upsetting seventh ranked Fiji.

This win guarantees Uganda to finish in the top eight whatever the outcome in their final group game against Wales.

Despite giving away an average 10cm in height the Ugandan She Cranes came into the match full of confidence with their Day 1 victory while the Fijian Pearls were determined to avenge their narrow defeat to Wales.

The She Cranes displayed consistent performances across the court with goal attack Racheal Nanyonga a shining light up forward proving size it not a factor. Fijian centre Alesi Waqa was a solid contributor and shooter Taraima Mitchell continued her accuracy under post with 90% but was down on volume.

The first quarter was a goal for goal encounter as either side was unable to capitalise on turnovers. The timing and anticipation of the Ugandan defence was a feature with a crucial intercept by Florence Nanyonga providing the She Cranes with momentum late in the quarter to lead 15-12 at the first break.

At the start of the second quarter, Fijian coach Kate Carpenter looked to her bench as Nina Cirikisuva was introduced to wing attack for the substituted Maria Luta. Uganda was able to break the deadlock in the second quarter with some untimely errors under pressure from Fiji and great connections between Ugandan shooters Peace Proscovia and Nanyonga with Uganda leading by 10 goals at half time.

Fiji staged a fightback in the third quarter, bridging the gap to seven before Uganda was again able to convert some precious turnovers on the scoreboard with the She Cranes taking a 45-32 into the final quarter.

Start of the fourth quarter saw star Fijian shooter Taraima Mitchell to the bench only for a brief time as she re-entered the game after an injury timeout to Unouna Afa Rusivakula. Uganda built on their lead with confidence as they found fluid connections all over the court.

Captain Peace Proscovia credited the performance to a team effort “I think there was a combined effort right from the defenders to mid of field and the shooters, all of us worked so hard.”