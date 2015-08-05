articleleftcol

African netball is on the rise. There are more teams from Africa than from any other region at the World Netball Cup 2015. Africa is represented by four teams: Malawi, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia and they are all set to finish in the top eight.

Likely Top Eight

1. Australia

2. Jamaica

3. New Zealand

4. England

5. Malawi

6. South Africa

7. Uganda

8. Zambia

Malawi and South Africa, at the moment are not expected to win the World Netball Cup, but they will leave their mark and are assured of progressing to the top eight as they will not get bothered much by Singapore and Sri Lanka in their group - Pool C.

Uganda and Zambia have to thank their supreme gods, as they had a lucky draw and were put in the only group they could have wished for. They are meeting Fiji and Wales in Pool D.

Uganda

Uganda have to give thanks to Katonda for they avoided Pool C by a whisker. Pool C has Malawi and South Africa. The initial draw had put Uganda in Pool C, but world cup rules do not allow three teams from the same region to be in the same group. Thus they were moved to Pool D swapping with Sri Lanka.

Pool D is the most competitive group of the four groups due to World Netball federation making a mistake in choosing the format used for this years world cup. Unlike the other three groups Pool D is the only unpredictable group.

Recent Uganda results

2013: Uganda 46 Malawi 55

2013: Uganda 39 South Africa 46

2015: Uganda 40 Malawi 51

2015: Uganda 39 South Africa 56

Uganda have never played Fiji or Wales in the past ten years, so it would be difficult to predict the results against these teams.

However, Uganda is the only team outside of the top four, that has troubled both Malawi and South Africa. We can say, relying on extrapolation and transitively, Uganda have a better defence and better offence compared to Fiji and Wales. So, Uganda will top Pool D.

Zambia

Zambia, Wales and Fiji will compete for runners up in Pool D. Zambia has never played Wales and Fiji in modern times. The defence and offence of Zambia is marginally better than Fiji and Wales. The results of Zambia against these teams, therefore, are much more difficult to predict than those involving Uganda.

Recent Zimbabwe results

Sep 2014: Zimbabwe 42 - Uganda 43

Sep 2014: Zimbabwe 42 - Zambia 47

May 2015: Zimbabwe 51 - Zambia 49

The African region has more depth than any other netball region. While Zambia are at the world cup, they can not claim to be better than Zimbabwe who failed to qualify. Zimbabwe beat Zambia at this years 5-nation tournament in Botswana.

Looking ahead, the next major world netball event will be the 2017 World Youth Netball Championships in Botswana. This will provide another opportunity for Africa netball to shine.